Crypto Trading Platform Market to cross $84.8 Bn by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global crypto trading platform market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 84.8 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of crypto derivatives and advanced trading tools as investors seek more efficient ways to manage and hedge their digital assets in an evolving cryptocurrency landscape. Both retail and institutional investors are flocking to platforms offering innovative solutions tailored to their specific trading needs.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/12498

The crypto trading platform market is segmented into centralized exchanges (CEX), decentralized exchanges (DEX), and hybrid platforms. In 2024, centralized exchanges are expected to dominate, holding a 52% market share, and are projected to generate USD 41 billion by 2034. This dominance can be attributed to the high liquidity these platforms provide, ensuring seamless execution of large orders with minimal price fluctuations. The enhanced trading volumes and competitive bid-ask spreads make CEXs especially attractive to institutional investors and high-frequency traders.

Additionally, the market is further categorized by end users into retail investors, institutional investors, professional traders, and crypto enthusiasts. Retail investors are expected to account for 43% of the market share in 2024, drawn by the accessibility and user-friendly features these platforms offer. The growing global interest in digital currencies as a hedge against inflation and as a new asset class has led to an increase in participation from individual investors. These users are actively trading, motivated by the promise of high returns and the convenience of online platforms.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/12498

North America crypto trading platform market is set to capture a 34% share in 2024, solidifying its position as a key player in the industry. The region benefits from a well-established financial ecosystem, with the U.S. leading the way due to its advanced payment infrastructure, established financial institutions, and diverse investor base. This strong foundation allows for the seamless integration of digital asset trading with traditional financial products, boosting the adoption of cryptocurrency platforms.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research and validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market scope & definition

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021 - 2034

Chapter 3 Crypto Trading Platform Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Crypto trading platforms

3.1.2 Service providers

3.1.3 Technology providers

3.1.4 Market data providers and aggregators

3.1.5 End users

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Increasing cryptocurrency adoption

3.8.1.2 Rising demand for crypto derivatives and advanced trading tools

3.8.1.3 Increase in retail investors and general public interest

3.8.1.4 Regulatory clarity and developments

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Security risks and cyber threats

3.8.2.2 Growing environmental concerns

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Blockchain for Supply Chain Traceability Market Size - By Component (Platform, Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Organization Size, By Technology, By Application, By End User & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/blockchain-for-supply-chain-traceability-market

Blockchain for Cold Chain Logistics Market Size - By Component (Platform, Services), Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprises), End-use Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Retail), Application & Forecast, 2024 - 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/blockchain-for-cold-chain-logistics-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.