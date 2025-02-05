Bioflocculants Market is Expected to Expand at 6.9% CAGR, Reaching US$ 5,938.2 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bioflocculants market was valued at US$ 3,047.0 million in 2024 to US$ 5,938.2 million in 2034. Fact. MR’s extensive study shows that the market will expand at a growth rate of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The Bioflocculants market is growing rapidly due to increased environmental awareness and strict regulations in various industries. These natural polymers, sourced from microorganisms, provide sustainable alternatives for water treatment and industrial separation processes. The increase in the market shows a trend towards more environmental-friendly alternatives as opposed to chemical flocculants. Bioflocculants have excellent removal of suspended particles from water, are biodegradable, and non-toxic. Some of the industries using these flocculants are water treatment, food processing, and pharmaceuticals.

The market enjoys constant improvement in the production methods and application techniques that ensure improved performance of the product and cost-effectiveness. The investment in research and development is increasing, which has brought innovative formulations as well as application possibilities.

In regional markets, there are different implementation rates, though developed economies dominate the implementation mainly because of severe environmental regulations. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the high-growth market, mainly driven by rapid industrialization and increased awareness of environmental considerations. Even though they are more expensive than traditional flocculants, long-term environmental and operating benefits continue to drive the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Global Bioflocculants market will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% reaching US$ 5,938.2 million by the end of 2034.

reaching by the end of 2034. North America will expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034, captured 32.5% of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of US$ 975.2 million during the forecast period.

from 2024 to 2034, captured of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of during the forecast period. East Asia account for 23.5% of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 691.3 million between 2024 and 2034.

of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of between 2024 and 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, bacteria-based bioflocculants is expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 1,328.3 million during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. With 38.2% of market share, the water and wastewater treatment application holds the valuation of US$ 1,163.3 million in 2024.



"The Bioflocculants market is experiencing exponential growth as more industries focus on sustainable water treatment solutions, fostering innovation and responsible environmental stewardship globally”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bioflocculants Market:

Ashland Global; BASF SE; Buckman; Kemira OYJ; Lallemand Inc.; Merck KGaA; Novozymes; Solenis; Other market players



Market Development:

Markets also exhibit growth with strategic expansion to new developing countries and investment in newer production technologies. The first areas of investment are technological research, portfolio diversification, and new regional manufacturing ventures. Enterprises erect cheaper modes of production but expand market application scope. Tie-up with research institutions and the direct buyers prop up the development of new products in markets as well as market access

The market growth for Bioflocculants is being driven by leading companies such as Ashland Global, BASF SE, Buckman, Kemira OYJ, Lallemand Inc., Merck KGaA, Novozymes, Solenis other market players are propelling the market growth. Major attention was paid to the deals and expansions. As an instance-

In May 2023, Kemira formed a strategic partnership with a leading research institution to develop next-generation bioflocculants. The collaboration focuses on improving production efficiency and expanding application possibilities.



Bioflocculants Industry News:

By making investments in additional fermentation facilities, BASF increased the capacity of its Ludwigshafen facility to produce bioflocculants in March 2024. The expansion incorporates cutting-edge production methods for increased product efficiency and attempts to satisfy the expanding demand in European markets.

Novozymes introduced a new series of enzymatic bioflocculants in November 2023 that are especially made for treating industrial wastewater. Improved stability and better performance at lower temperatures were the main goals of product development.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Bioflocculants market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on by Type (Bacteria-based Bioflocculants, Algae-based Bioflocculants, Fungal-based Bioflocculants) by Form (Powder, Liquid, Granules), by Application (Water and Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Industrial Processing, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals), and across major seven regions of the world.

