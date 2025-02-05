Introducing The Chemists’ Club Hotel A Refuge of Elegance in the Heart of Manhattan

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Situated in vibrant Midtown Manhattan, The Chemists’ Club Hotel combines history and elegance to provide a tranquil urban retreat. Located at 52 East 41st Street, this boutique hotel revives the legacy of the iconic building that housed the prestigious Chemists’ Club, founded in 1898. Every corner tells stories of scientific pioneers who shaped their era.

Designed by the acclaimed Ilmiodesign studio, managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, the hotel features 107 exquisitely styled guestrooms and suites, including the distinctive Alchemy Suite and the luxurious Penthouse Suite, which boasts a stunning terrace with panoramic Manhattan views. With understated sophistication and personalized service, The Chemists’ Club Hotel ensures a seamless, tailored guest experience. Thoughtful details like curated welcome baskets, Egyptian cotton linens, custom mattresses, and exclusive Botanist & Chemist amenities elevate every stay.

Guests can enjoy the fully equipped Fitness Center, perfect for personal training sessions, or trust the concierge to arrange exclusive restaurant reservations, secure Broadway tickets, or craft custom itineraries to explore New York like a local. This ideal mix of modern comfort and cultural heritage makes every visit unforgettable.

Steps from Broadway and Midtown’s cultural treasures, dining options are equally outstanding. Adjacent to the hotel, the family-owned Benjamin Steakhouse serves breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and craft cocktails in its renowned bar, a beloved spot for both guests and locals.

The Chemists’ Club Hotel more than a place to stay, bridges New York’s rich history with its dynamic present, offering an experience as unforgettable as its celebrated legacy.

The Chemists’ Club Hotel, formerly the Dylan Hotel, is owned by Azora and managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC. For reservations and information visit: www.ChemistsClubHotel.com or call 212-338-0500.

About Azora

Founded in 2003, Azora is a leading international alternative investment management platform with offices in Madrid, Spain, and Miami, Florida. Managing over €14.6 billion in assets across the "living," hospitality, logistics, office, and renewable energy sectors in Europe and the United States, Azora has a proven track record of creating value through innovative investment strategies and active management.

The firm is a pioneer in developing scalable platforms and providing tailored investment solutions for private investors, focusing on major market megatrends. With a strong track record in real asset investments, it specializes in identifying untapped investment opportunities and channeling capital to the areas where it is most needed. For more information about Azora, visit: https://www.azora.com.



Download Images:

The Chemists’ Club Hotel – Lobby https://bit.ly/3Q5efTJ

The Chemists’ Club Hotel – Alchemy Suite https://bit.ly/4aPKzUi

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 134 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,200 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404.643.8222