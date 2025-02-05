Polysaccharide and Oligosaccharide Market is Projected to Reach a Value of US$ 22.48 Billion with a CAGR of 5% by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recently updated report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global polysaccharide and oligosaccharide marke t is evaluated to reach US$ 13.8 billion in 2024. The market is projected to escalate at a CAGR of 5% between 2024 and 2034.

Due to the vast range of sectors in which polysaccharides and oligosaccharides are used, demand for them is rising globally. These natural sources of complex carbohydrates are becoming more popular because of their advantageous qualities and adaptability.

They meet the increased demand from consumers for healthier options by acting as natural sweeteners, dietary fibers, and prebiotics in the food sector. They are used in the pharmaceutical industry as active components in a range of drugs and for drug delivery systems. These ingredients are consumed in skin care products by cosmetic manufacturers because of their moisturizing and anti-aging qualities. Polysaccharides and oligosaccharides find applications in biotechnology, textiles, and even in the development of biodegradable plastics. Their role in improving gut health has led to increased use in functional foods and nutraceuticals.

As research continues to uncover new benefits and applications, industries ranging from agriculture to renewable energy are exploring innovative uses for these compounds. This widespread utility is fueling market growth and attracting investment in production and research, solidifying their importance in several sectors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global polysaccharide and oligosaccharide market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 22.48 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. North America is evaluated to account for a 24.3% share of the global market by 2034.

share of the global market by 2034. The East Asian market for polysaccharides and oligosaccharides is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Sales of polysaccharides and oligosaccharides in Mexico are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2034.

through 2034. Japan is approximated to account for a market share of 29.4% in East Asia by 2034.

in East Asia by 2034. Sales of polysaccharides are evaluated to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.





“Supporting weight management and offering sustained energy release is surging the popularity of polysaccharides and oligosaccharides around the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Polysaccharide and Oligosaccharide Market

Key players in the polysaccharide and oligosaccharide market are Ashland Global Holdings Inc., CP Kelco, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Kerry Group plc, Dow Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, Lonza Group AG, Roquette Frères, AkzoNobel NV, Croda International Plc, Wacker Chemie AG, Danisco A/S, PPG Industries, Inc.

From the Medical Industry to the Food Industry the Usage of Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides is Increasing as Scientists Find Out their Benefits

Researchers in the medical area are looking at the potential use of certain oligosaccharides in immunomodulatory and cancer therapies. Pharmaceutical corporations are making significant investments in these breakthroughs, increasing their market worth. Advances in biotechnology have led to the production of synthetic polysaccharides with customized characteristics that are being used in nanotechnology and sophisticated materials. This invention has a special bearing on the advancement of intelligent packaging and medication delivery systems.

New oligosaccharide formulations with higher prebiotic properties and better flavor profiles are used in the food sector. The increasing demand for functional meals from consumers is being met by these advances.

Furthermore, the identification of novel natural sources and sustainable production techniques are lowering the cost and increasing the accessibility of these substances. Consequently, sectors that were previously constrained by financial limitations are now utilizing these materials in their goods, which is driving up market expansion and broadening the range of uses.

Polysaccharide and Oligosaccharide Industry News:

In February 2021, International Flavours & Fragrances Inc. and DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences division announced their plan to merge. Being the top supplier of ingredients and solutions for a broad spectrum of end users and industries is the aim of this strategic partnership.

In 2021, Cargill's starch and sweetener division was successfully acquired by Tate & Lyle for a substantial expenditure of US$1.4 billion.

