Medicenna Therapeutics to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in February 2025

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQX: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines for the treatment of cancer, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in February 2025. The company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors during these events.

Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference 2025

Format: Presentation

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer39/mdna/2754560

Webcast and replay information for this event will be available on the investor relations section of Medicenna’s website on the Events & Presentations page. The webcast replay will be available for 180 days following the event.

B. Riley Securities Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Conference 2025

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Location: New York City, NY

One-on-One Investor Meetings

In addition to the presentations, Medicenna’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at both conferences. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting can contact their respective conference representatives or reach out to Medicenna’s investor relations team at ir@medicenna.com.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. MDNA11 is being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 Study (NCT05086692) as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. Medicenna’s early-stage high-affinity IL-2β biased IL-2/IL-15 Super-antagonists, from its MDNA209 platform, are being evaluated as potential therapies for autoimmune and graft-versus host diseases. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and the T-MASK™ (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) programs are designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors.

For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

