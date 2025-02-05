Montauk Brewing Partners with JetBlue

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing” or “Montauk”), a beloved and rapidly growing craft brewer renowned for its exceptional craft beers, and a Tilray Brands, Inc. company (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced that The Surf Beer Golden Ale is now available for JetBlue customers on all domestic and international flights starting this month.

As the first airline to serve Montauk’s easy-drinking craft beer, JetBlue’s customers can now enjoy a refreshing taste of Montauk, bringing a piece of the beach to the skies. The Surf Beer is a light and refreshing brew and one of Montauk’s best-selling flagship beers, inspired by the brand’s coastal lifestyle and “Chase Your Wave” ethos. It’s an invitation to pursue one's passions, aspirations, and authentic self.





Vaughan Cutillo, Co-founder of Montauk Brewing, says, "We are proud and excited that JetBlue selected our Montauk Surf Beer Golden Ale to offer to travelers worldwide. This selection represents not just a beverage but the embodiment of relaxation and joy that Montauk Brewing stands for. We hope that every sip taken at 30,000 feet connects our consumers to the carefree spirit of Montauk and the adventurous journey ahead."

Montauk Brewing, known for its craft beers and community focus, has a loyal following among beer lovers and beachgoers. Now, JetBlue flights feature Montauk's Surf Beer, bringing its unique flavors to more people.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Crafting exceptional brews on the East End, Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

For further information about Montauk Brewing Company, please visit Montauk Brewing Co., and follow @montaukbrewc on all social media platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

