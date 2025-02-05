Ethical Web AI appoints Tom Symonds as the new Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethical Web AI (d/b/a Bubblr Inc.) (OTC: BBLR), a leader in ethical technology innovation, proudly announces the appointment of Tom Symonds as Chief Executive Officer. Tom has been at the forefront of innovative technology for 25 years. He is a recognized pioneer in the field of immersive technology for enterprise, having founded Immerse.io and acted as CEO prior to joining Ethical Web. He also comes with a unique blend of corporate experience developed during his years at GE Capital and Sky, where he led the transformation of their internet presence. His passion for developing disruptive uses of technology to break open new market opportunities makes him uniquely suited to the company.

Ethical Web's previous CEO, Manfred Ebensberger, left the post for personal reasons. He remains a big supporter of the company and retains a keen interest in its progress.

Steve Morris, CTO of Ethical Web AI, remarked:

"Tom is the ideal CEO for the company, with deep experience in early-stage technology and a clear understanding of how to bring enterprise products to market. I have known Tom for over ten years. He was an early investor in the company, and I have always hoped he would join us as CEO. Thankfully, he joins at this pivotal moment and is focused on a completely new business plan and approach. Tom has already had a huge impact, shouldering a great deal of my work burden so I can focus on software development and IP. Tom has a fantastic proven record as a specialist CEO for companies focussed on delivering transformative new technologies."

Tom Symonds stated:

"In my opinion, Steve Morris is a unique technical genius. While he is also a very humble guy (happiest described in those terms), his ability to come up with genuinely revolutionary software products and to secure this IP with patents puts Steve in the same bracket as the handful of genuine technology innovators who have changed the world. That said, Steve would be the first to agree that his skills should be focused on the product and not on CEO responsibilities. I have been working with Steve and his team for the past three months, and we will be completely pivoting the company's priorities to focus on revenue. It is my ambition to make the company's cash flow positive within six months. There are a few milestones we need to achieve both in the short and medium term. These include:

The launch of a new enterprise-only product will deliver secure and safe generative AI capabilities for 30% of enterprises that are currently banning the use of generative AI for fear of leaking sensitive data. This product is already under development, and we expect to launch it officially in the next few weeks.

Finalize a software development partnership with one of the major cloud hosting companies to deliver the product and provide the basis of a unique and powerful route to market. Again, we expect to be able to deliver this within a few weeks of the new product launch.

Revamp the company's business plan, investment deck and website to reflect the new company direction. The business plan has already been updated, and the corporate investment deck is due to be completed in weeks. A new company website will immediately follow.

File a new patent at the US patent office that describes the unique techniques we use to prevent sensitive data from leaving the customer enterprise's intranet. Again, we expect this patent to be filed in weeks.

Recruit a top-quality Chief Revenue Officer. Interviews for the role have already begun, and we expect to announce in the next few weeks.

Raise substantial new investment capital to ensure capital (in the order of $3m in total) to ensure the necessary expansion required to comply with the new business plan. Again, I am expecting we can deliver this funding within the next two months.

Engage with institutional investors with a view to uplisting to a superior exchange and for this to be executed this year.



The new focus on revenue and enterprise sales does not diminish the actual value of Ethical Web AI, which lies in its Open-Source SaaS platform and its associated patents. This platform is so disruptive and so innovative that it has always been challenging to describe in simple terms. However, in my opinion, it is this platform that will eventually impel a global technology giant to acquire the company for billions of dollars. I am really looking forward to ensuring the company's success, and I could not be happier in my current role. It is a wonderful and unique challenge."

