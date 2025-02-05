Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker and Joint Financial Adviser

Oxford, UK – 5 February 2025: OXB (LSE: OXB), a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces the appointment of Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies") as its Joint Corporate Broker and Joint Financial Adviser, to work alongside RBC Capital Markets, with immediate effect.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

OXB:

Sophia Bolhassan, Head of Investor Relations – T: +44 (0) 1865 509 737 / E: ir@oxb.com

ICR Healthcare:

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E: oxb@icrhealthcare.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Angela Gray / Davide Salvi

About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities span from early stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of unique technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the Tetravecta™ system), dual plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has bioprocessing and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France and near Boston, MA, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.