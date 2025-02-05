Sable Samples up to 2.6% Cu at its Core Mountain Property in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce the results from its first field review of the 100% owned Core Mountain property located in west central British Columbia (“Core Mountain” or the “Property”).

Highlights

Core Mountain is located in the prolific Ootsa Lake region in west central British Columbia, 25km south of the past producer Huckleberry mine owned by Imperial Metals (181 Mt @ 0.32% Cu Measured and Indicated and 48 Mt @ 0.26% Cu, Inferred 1 ); 23km southwest of the Ootsa deposit owned by Surge Copper (438Mt @ 0.32% CuEq Measured and Indicated and 137Mt @ 0.28% CuEq Inferred 2 ) and 39km southeast of Surge’s Berg deposit (1Bt @ 0.23%Cu, 0.03%Mo Measured and Indicated and 542 Mt @ 0.17% Cu, 0.02% Mo Inferred 2 ).



); 23km southwest of the Ootsa deposit owned by Surge Copper (438Mt @ 0.32% CuEq Measured and Indicated and 137Mt @ 0.28% CuEq Inferred ) and 39km southeast of Surge’s Berg deposit (1Bt @ 0.23%Cu, 0.03%Mo Measured and Indicated and 542 Mt @ 0.17% Cu, 0.02% Mo Inferred ). The Property consists of 1,925 hectares 100% owned by Sable. It was staked by Sable in early 2024 as part of the Company’s regional target generation work. There are seven historical Cu showings within the claims and Cu-bearing veins and “red bed” Cu mineralization have been described by previous explorers. Despite the reported copper occurrences, the Property has not been actively explored since 1985.



Sable conducted a preliminary review around one of the showings on the southern part of the claims. Widespread copper mineralization in two distinct styles was observed: 1) quartz vein float of epithermal affinity containing abundant chalcopyrite, and 2) disseminations of magnetite and chalcopyrite along the flow banding of a rhyolite body. The rhyolite-hosted chalcopyrite mineralization outcrops for about 150m. Sable collected and analysed 13 rock samples, which returned values of up to 2.6% Cu, 14.3 g/t Ag, and 0.5 g/t Au. Ten samples returned values higher than 0.25%Cu (see Table 1).



Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable stated,

“Core Mountain is another example of an area with copper mineralization and favourable geological environment, staked by Sable in a region with large Cu-Au porphyry deposits. The lack of recent exploration provides an excellent opportunity for discovering new mineralization within this Property. The Company is planning a more detailed and extensive work program for next summer.”

Table 1. Core Mountain Preliminary Sampling Results

Sample North East Elevation Site Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Cu

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) Mo

(ppm) K843615 5922805 620748 1308 Outcrop 2.16 0.085 3,960 4.40 11.20 K843658 5923301 620643 1421 Float 1.30 0.035 2,520 10.40 3.51 K843659 5923305 620640 1424 Float 11.80 0.082 26,000 129.50 8.17 K843661 5923250 620663 1408 Float 14.30 0.142 24,900 5.60 2.40 K843662 5923016 620464 1339 Outcrop 0.81 0.539 389 28.80 12.05 K843663 5922816 620753 1307 Float 0.08 0.008 12 3.30 4.42 K843664 5922808 620752 1234 Outcrop 1.86 0.061 18,400 8.50 1.82 K843665 5922823 620860 1212 Outcrop 1.30 0.080 12,000 10.70 3.50 K843666 5922810 620913 1219 Outcrop 1.68 0.032 3,120 47.40 8.28 K843667 5922825 621010 1212 Outcrop 0.16 0.013 335 12.30 5.65 K843706 5923123 620507 1364 Outcrop 6.06 0.321 13,300 16.90 26.90 K843708 5923102 620492 1366 Float 5.41 0.009 5,100 87.40 1.09 K843709 5922858 620945 1224 Outcrop 2.60 0.052 8,630 2460.00 3.75







Figure 1. Location of the Core Mountain property and significant deposits in the area

Figure 2. Two mineralization styles observed at Core Mountain.

A: Epithermal veins with abundant Cu mineralization.

B: Disseminations and replacement of magnetite and chalcopyrite in banded rhyolite.

The Company notes that grab and float samples are selective by nature and therefore may not be representative of the actual or average grades in the property.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in British Columbia is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Kamloops with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Vancouver. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals, but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject of the rock samples to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan Province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133ha), Rusty Peak (1,942 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and the Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

1 Source: Imperial Metals Corp. - NI 43-101 Technical Report Amended May 11, 2016 with an effective date of September 1, 2011

2 Source: Surge Copper Corp. - NI 43-101 Technical Report dated August 5, 2022 with an effective date of February 18, 2022

