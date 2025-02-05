Medical Radiation Shielding Market to hit USD 2.7 billion by 2034, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Medical radiation shielding market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a robust 6.6% CAGR from 2025 to 2034. Medical radiation shielding involves the use of materials and structures, typically made from lead or other dense substances, designed to protect patients, healthcare professionals, and medical equipment from harmful ionizing radiation during medical procedures.

The medical radiation shielding market is segmented by product into MRI shielding products, lead-lined drywalls, shields, barriers and booths, lead panels, lead sheets, lead bricks, lead curtains and screens, lead acrylic, and other radiation shielding products. Among these, the lead-lined drywalls segment led the market in 2024, accounting for 18.4% of the total market share.

Lead-lined drywalls are highly effective for radiation shielding because lead is a dense material known for its ability to absorb and block ionizing radiation. When integrated into drywall, lead-lined panels create a robust protective barrier, significantly reducing radiation exposure to both patients and healthcare workers, thus making them essential for safe medical imaging and radiation therapy procedures.

The medical radiation shielding market is further divided into applications such as diagnostics, therapeutics, and research. Within the diagnostics segment, key areas include neurology, oncology, cardiology, and other diagnostic applications. In 2024, the diagnostics segment accounted for a substantial 64.2% of the market share and is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 1.7 billion by 2034.

Diagnostic imaging techniques, particularly CT scans and X-rays, rely on ionizing radiation to create detailed internal images of the body. To minimize unnecessary radiation exposure, lead-lined walls, doors, and windows are used to shield both patients and medical staff during these procedures.

In terms of geography, the U.S. medical radiation shielding market is anticipated to experience significant growth, reaching USD 979.9 million by 2034. The U.S. is home to one of the most advanced healthcare systems in the world, with state-of-the-art hospitals, medical centers, and research institutions that are continually adopting the latest radiation shielding technologies. This high demand for advanced radiation protection solutions is driving the growth of the market in the region.

Major players in medical radiation shielding market include AmRay, A&L Shielding, Burlington Medical, Entromedical Healthcare Solutions, Frank Shields, INFAB, Lemer Pax, Marshield, Modcon, Nippon Electric Glass, Protech Medical, Radiation Detection Company, Radiation Protection Products, Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation, and Shielding International among others.

