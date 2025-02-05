CSE Study Highlights 92% Correlation Between Sustainability (ESG) Performance and most Profitable Companies in US & Canada

CHICAGO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) has released its highly anticipated 2025 Annual Research Results, offering an in-depth analysis of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices among North America’s most profitable companies. The study, which examined 210 top-performing firms across 21 sectors, provides actionable insights and a roadmap for organizations to align their strategies with sustainability goals while driving profitability.

Research Overview: A Clear ESG-Profitability Connection

CSE’s research reveals a 92% correlation between medium-to-high ESG ratings and profitable companies, underscoring the growing influence of sustainability in corporate success. The report evaluated companies that assessed multiple Rating Agencies such as Sustainalytics, S&P Global, CDP Climate, and use global standards including GRI, SASB, and TCFD. This comprehensive approach demonstrates how leading companies are leveraging Sustainability initiatives to outperform their peers.

Key Findings at a Glance

Widespread ESG Adoption: 87% of companies aligned with the GRI framework. 63% used TCFD for climate-related disclosures. 56% implemented SASB guidelines.

Decarbonization Challenges: 67% of companies lack formal decarbonization targets. 12% are committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

C-Suite Accountability:

ESG-linked incentive bonuses for executives are gaining traction, emphasizing leadership’s role in driving sustainability progress.

The research also highlights the increasing influence of EU legislation, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), on more than 8,000 North American companies.

According to Nikos Avlonas, President of CSE, “The findings of our 2025 research make it clear: Sustainability isn’t just an ethical obligation—it’s a necessity that positively influences financial results and corporate values”.

About the Center for Sustainability and Excellence

The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) is a global leader in sustainability consulting, training, and research. For over two decades, CSE has empowered organizations to achieve measurable progress in ESG practices and align their operations with global sustainability standards.

