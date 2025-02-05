The Judge Group Wins ClearlyRated’s 2025 “Best of Staffing” Client and Talent 10 Year Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group , an international leader in business technology consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions, has received two prestigious awards from ClearlyRated, a recognized leader in independent research and service quality measurement for the staffing industry. ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® winners have proven to be industry leaders in client and candidate satisfaction based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.

Judge has earned the 2025 Best of Staffing Client 10 Year Diamond Award for Service Excellence, for providing superior service to clients for at least 10 consecutive years. Of those firms that have participated in the 2025 Best of Staffing program, only 25% have earned the 10 Year Diamond Award. Judge received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 93.1% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 55%.

Additionally, Judge secured the 2025 Best of Staffing Talent 10 Year Diamond Award for Service Excellence, demonstrating its dedication to creating mutually beneficial partnerships for both clients and candidates. Judge received ratings from 99.9% of their candidates, giving a comprehensive view into the high-quality service the company provides.

"We are honored to be recognized by ClearlyRated again for our commitment to service excellence," said Martin “Marty” Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group. "These awards motivate us to continue providing the highest level of service to our clients and consultants."

"I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of Staffing award," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements—congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!"

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions. With over 30 locations across the United States, Canada, and India, Judge is proud to partner with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones to grow their business. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

