Scatec ASA – Successful placement of senior unsecured green bonds

Oslo, 05 February 2025: Scatec ASA ("Scatec") has successfully issued a NOK 1,250 million 4-year senior unsecured green bond with a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 3.15% p.a. The bond issue attracted substantial demand and was significantly oversubscribed. Net proceeds from the bond and available liquidity will be used to repay the EUR 114 million (NOK ~1.3 billion) bonds outstanding with ticker “SCATC03 ESG” (ISIN NO0010931181) due 19 August 2025. The bond will extend Scatec’s corporate maturity profile and enhance its financial flexibility. Scatec remains committed to continue deleveraging on corporate level and use 75% of divestment proceeds to repay corporate debt.

DNB Markets, Nordea and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as Joint Lead Managers in connection with the placement of the new bond issue. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Børs.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP IR, tel: +47 974 38 686

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 5 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of 'Improving our Future'. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scatec)





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act