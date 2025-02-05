Hydreight Technologies Expands Telehealth Offerings with Launch of NAD+ Therapy on VSDHOne Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight”or the “Company”)( TSXV: NURS )( OTCQB: HYDTF )( FSE: SO6 ), a fast-growing mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is pleased to announce the expansion of its VSDHOne platform with the launch of Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) therapy in three new delivery formats: patch, injection, and nasal spray. This development further strengthens Hydreight’s commitment to providing innovative and accessible wellness solutions through its national telehealth network. This launch positions Hydreight to capitalize on the rapidly expanding anti-aging and longevity market.

What is NAD+?

Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) is a coenzyme essential for metabolism, found in all living cells. It plays a critical role in energy production, cellular repair, and DNA maintenance. As a coenzyme in redox reactions, NAD+ helps convert nutrients into energy, making it central to mitochondrial function and overall cellular health.

NAD as an injectable has been around for awhile, but bringing it to patients homes and expanding for those who do not like giving themselves injections to the additional dosage forms allows VSDHOne to serve a broader population. The nasal spray is more immediate delivery as well and the into patch delivery is focused to carry the NAD to the area the patch is applied.

The Growing Anti-Aging and Longevity Market

The global anti-aging market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for products and treatments that promote longevity and mitigate the effects of aging. In 2024, the market was valued at approximately $73 billion and is projected to reach around $140.94 billion by 2034 ( Precedence Research ). This growth is attributed to advancements in biotechnology, rising consumer awareness about longevity solutions, and a growing aging population seeking to maintain optimal health. Hydreight’s expansion into NAD+ therapy aligns with this trend, positioning the company at the forefront of science-backed longevity treatments.

Benefits of NAD+ Therapy

NAD+ supplementation is widely used for its potential anti-aging, cognitive, and metabolic benefits, including:

Improved cognitive function and neuroprotection.

and neuroprotection. Enhanced energy levels and mitochondrial support.

and mitochondrial support. Potential weight management benefits.

benefits. Reduction in pain and inflammation , promoting overall well-being.

, promoting overall well-being. Support for ATP production , the body’s primary energy source.

, the body’s primary energy source. Improved athletic performance and reduced fatigue.

and reduced fatigue. Cholesterol management , mood regulation, and blood pressure control.

, mood regulation, and blood pressure control. Potential neuroprotective effects in managing neurodegenerative diseases.

in managing neurodegenerative diseases. Liver detoxification and reversal of alcohol-induced oxidative stress.



Mechanism of Action

NAD+ functions as a coenzyme within oxidoreductases, playing a crucial role in numerous biochemical processes that impact overall health and longevity. By supporting energy metabolism and DNA repair, NAD+ therapy can provide a broad range of physiological benefits.

NAD+ Therapy Now Available on VSDHOne in Three Delivery Formats

Hydreight’s VSDHOne platform now offers three convenient administration routes for NAD+ therapy, providing flexibility for patients to choose the option that best fits their lifestyle:

NAD+ Injection (IM/SQ) – Self-administered intramuscular (IM) or subcutaneous (SQ) injection, allowing for direct absorption and rapid bioavailability. NAD+ Intranasal Spray – A daily-administered nasal spray offering a convenient and effective way to increase NAD+ levels. NAD+ IonToPatch – Utilizing iontophoresis, a non-invasive transdermal drug delivery system that uses a voltage gradient to increase skin permeability, allowing for effective NAD+ absorption. The latex-free patch features a 4-hour wear time and is designed for patients with active lifestyles, delivering 80 mA/min with a 1mL fill volume



Expanding Access to Innovative Wellness Solutions

The addition of NAD+ therapy to VSDHOne aligns with Hydreight’s vision of making advanced wellness treatments more accessible through its nationwide network of healthcare providers. The VSDHOne platform streamlines the prescription, consultation, and delivery process, ensuring that patients can receive high-quality, science-backed treatments conveniently and safely.

The NAD+ therapy options will be available to all VSDHOne customers, ensuring widespread access to these innovative wellness treatments.

“NAD+ therapy has gained significant attention for its role in cellular health and longevity,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight Technologies Inc. “By integrating NAD+ into our VSDHOne platform, we are making it easier for patients to access this powerful coenzyme in multiple convenient formats, ensuring they can benefit from its potential impact on energy, cognition, and overall wellness.”

Hydreight Technologies Inc Ranked Number 56 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide), peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

