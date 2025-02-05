Container Handling Equipment Market to hit $14.6 Bn by 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The container handling equipment market is predicted to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2034, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for efficient container handling solutions, fueled by rising international trade and the growing preference for containerized cargo. As global supply chains become more complex, the adoption of advanced systems such as cranes, stackers, and automated technologies is rapidly increasing. Investments in port expansions and infrastructure upgrades are further accelerating the need for state-of-the-art equipment to meet the evolving demands of modern logistics.

The container handling equipment market from the diesel-powered equipment held a dominant 60% share in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2034, due to its reliability, well-established infrastructure, and cost-effectiveness. It delivers high power output, making it ideal for heavy-duty operations, especially in environments with limited electric infrastructure. The versatility and dependability of diesel-powered systems ensure they will maintain their lead, particularly in large-scale ports and logistics hubs.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/12513

The up to 10 tons capacity segment is leading the market thanks to its affordability, flexibility, and widespread use across industries. These systems are commonly found in warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and ports handling medium-sized cargo. Their lower cost compared to higher-capacity equipment makes them accessible to a wider range of operators, further strengthening their dominance in the market.

The container handling equipment market in China accounted for 30% of the global share in 2024 and is set to generate USD 1.5 billion by 2034. The country's leadership is attributed to its strong manufacturing capabilities, cost-effective production, and strategic investments in port infrastructure. As a global trade powerhouse, China plays a crucial role in the market, leveraging its large-scale production capacity and competitive pricing to meet the growing demand for container handling equipment.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/12513

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates and calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021 - 2034

Chapter 3 Container Handling Equipment Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 Manufacturers

3.2.2 Technology providers

3.2.3 Distributors

3.2.4 End users

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Cost Breakdown of equipment

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6 Patent landscape

3.7 Use cases

3.8 Key news & initiatives

3.9 Regulatory landscap

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Growth in global trade and containerized cargo

3.10.1.2 Adoption of automation and digital technologies

3.10.1.3 Port expansion and infrastructure development

3.10.1.4 Technological advancements in equipment

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 High initial capital investment

3.10.2.2 Operational and maintenance costs

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Browse more material handling equipment industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/material-handling-equipment/85

Related Reports: -

Casters Market Size - By Type, Material, Mounting, Load Capacity, Application, End Use, Distribution channel, Analysis Growth Forecast, 2025 – 2034

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/casters-market

Material Handling Equipment Market Size - By Product, By Application, By Type, Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2025 - 2034

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/material-handling-equipment-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.