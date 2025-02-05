Stallion Uranium Commences Ground Electromagnetic Survey on High Priority Drill Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Stallion”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) is pleased to announce the commencement of a high-resolution, ground based Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) Survey on its Western Athabasca Basin JV Uranium, located in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Highlights:

The survey is designed to refine priority exploration targets by pin-pointing the location and orientation of conductive structures associated with uranium mineralization.

Survey will focus on the Coyote and Lynx Targets, two top-tier prospects identified through the analysis of previous geophysical surveys (Figures 1 & 2).

These targets were selected following a comprehensive technical review of both historical and recently acquired data, utilizing 12 fundamental criteria.

The survey, conducted by Abitibi Geophysics will employ a Stepwise Moving Loop (SWML) TDEM Survey, which is highly effective in detecting conductive zones within the regional basement rocks.

The collected data will be integrated with existing geological and geochemical information to enhance drill targeting efforts.



Matthew Schwab, Stallion Uranium’s CEO said, "The commencement of this ground EM survey marks an important step in advancing our exploration goals at the Coyote and Lynx Targets. With the Athabasca Basin hosting the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world, we are committed to utilizing advanced geophysical methods to refine our highest priority targets and to generate de-risked opportunities for discovery.

“As we push forward to our next exploration drilling campaign, our team also continues to build on the strong foothold we have already established through the acquisition of new claims in the SW Athabasca.”

Additionally, the Company is please to the expansion of its Stone Island Project through a significant increase in its land holdings via strategic low-cost staking in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (Figure 3). The newly acquired claims add 1,706.5 hectares to the company’s existing project footprint located less than 1 kilometre from the edge of the Athabasca Basin. strengthening its position in one of the most prolific uranium jurisdictions globally. The expansion aligns with the company’s growth strategy and enhances its exploration potential in a region.





Figure 1 : Coyote Target Area

(Background: Magnetic Tilt Derivative over Regional Total Magnetic Intensity)





Figure 2 : Lynx Target Area

(Background: Magnetic Tilt Derivative over Regional Total Magnetic Intensity)





Figure 3 : Newly Staked Exploration Property (in green)

About the Stepwise Moving Loop (SWML) TDEM Survey:

The SWML TDEM survey utilizes Abitibi’s cutting-edge ARMIT-TDEM system, featuring a three-component, combined B-field and ∂B/∂t sensor developed by Dr. James Macnae of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). The ARMIT sensor delivers an exceptional signal-to-noise ratio, comparable to a SQUID sensor for B-field measurements and an induction coil for B/t detection. It is designed for robust performance across extreme temperatures (-40°C to +50°C) without the need for hazardous cryogenic liquids.

ARMIT is the only sensor capable of simultaneously measuring both B-field and B/t, ensuring a broad detection range for conductive structures. The system is paired with the state-of-the-art SMARTem24 receiver and powered by Abitibi’s TerraScope 600V transmitter, delivering currents exceeding 25 A into the transmitter loop, maximizing the survey’s depth penetration and resolution.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium’ through the exploration of roughly 2,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49e6cabe-6cef-48d7-b2f9-f9752edfac1b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7541e2fa-2a50-45d6-90d4-2c9777ef2fd2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa931a23-c35a-4e47-b39c-ea7f4a0da141