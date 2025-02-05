Medical Tourism Market to Reach US$ 48.66 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical tourism market valuation is poised to reach US$ 48.66 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

The medical tourism market has exploded in growth. With millions of people traveling each year for medical practices, the demand for this type of healthcare has soared. With millions of individuals traveling internationally each year to access medical processes, the global interest in this form of healthcare has witnessed an unprecedented surge.

Download Free Sample Pages @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/medical-tourism-market

This rising demand is boosted by a combination of factors, including the growing cost of healthcare in certain countries, long waiting times for treatments, and the availability of high-quality medical services abroad at more affordable prices. Patients are increasingly looking for procedures such as dental treatments, fertility services, cosmetic surgeries, and even complex surgeries in destinations renowned for their skilled professionals and modern healthcare facilities. The convergence of advanced technology, competitive pricing, and the promise of shorter recovery periods have propelled the medical tourism market into a thriving global industry, attracting both patients and investors alike.

Also, Astute Analytica's research shows that there are about 14-16 million people who travel internationally each year for medical care objectives alone! This statistic clearly emphasizes just how much individuals currently depend on this industry. And it is not just one or two countries that lead this trend — Thailand, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Mexico are some of the top locations where these surgeries or checkups take place.

Thailand alone attracts more than one million newcomers every single year, generating more than US$ 330 million in revenue from them. Over several years the Indian sector brought in more than US$ 7.4 billion. For instance: operations performed at leading hospitals around the world can be up to 80% cheaper versus getting them done within America. A coronary bypass surgery might cost a patient somewhere above US$ 123,000 in the States but drop down to below US$ 15,000 when executed overseas.

Transforming Health Travel: The Rise of Wellness and Medical Tourism in Thailand and India

This type of convergence describes a transformative trend in the global medical tourism market because research indicates that people want complete experiences that give them both physical and mental well-being. It then pushes advantages to locations concentrating on combined services so they have an economic incentive to keep doing this. Thailand and India are two countries at the frontlines of this trend; blending old practices with new ones to create exceptional value for health-conscious tourists. This holistic approach sees Thailand welcome more than 1.2 million wellness tourists annually who contribute significantly to its US$ 18 billion medical tourism industry. India's wellness sector roots itself in Ayurvedic and yoga practices then brings in about two million international visitors each year who seek body rejuvenation and spiritual growth.

India's wellness sector is deeply embedded in its ancient traditions of Ayurvedic medicine and yoga, practices that date back thousands of years and highlight holistic healing and balance between the body, mind, and spirit. This rich cultural heritage has positioned India as a global leader in wellness tourism, attracting around two million international visitors annually.

Travelers flock to the country not only for treatments and detox programs but also to engage themselves in spiritual practices that promise rejuvenation and self-discovery. Renowned wellness retreats and ashrams across India deliver tailored experiences that combine Ayurvedic therapies, meditation, yoga, and dietary regimens prepared to advance physical and mental well-being. For many visitors, the appeal lies not just in the treatments themselves but in the authenticity of practicing these ancient healing arts in their place of origin. As a result, India's wellness tourism thrives as a special blend of tradition and modernity, attracting health-conscious individuals from all corners of the world seeking transformative experiences.

Select and purchase chapters of interest from the report’s Table of Contents: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/toc/medical-tourism-market

Oncology Treatments Lead Global Medical Tourism: Affordable, Advanced Care Drives Rapid Growth

By treatment type, the global medical tourism market is led by oncology treatments, which is set to grow at 14.4% from 2024 to 2032. This is because of the pressing requirement for specialized cancer care and the growing demand for advanced treatments such as proton therapy and immunotherapy, which are usually not widely available or prohibitively expensive in patients’ home countries. Top destinations for oncology treatments like India and Mexico have proven their abilities to treat both local and international patients with advanced technology at cost-effective pricing.

The financial aspect also plays a substantial role in the global medical tourism market, with treatments costing between 20-50% less than in Western countries. Moreover, patient satisfaction rates surpassing 85% in top medical tourism destinations highlight the quality of care received. This unique combination of factors cements the oncology treatment segment’s position as the fastest-growing within the medical tourism market and highlights its role in democratizing access to vital cancer care for a global patient population.

Private Hospitals Dominate Global Medical Tourism: High-Quality, Affordable Care Drives Market Growth

Private hospitals account for an overwhelming majority (92.9%) within the global medical tourism market due to the attractive combination of high-quality care, state-of-the-art medical technologies, and cost savings that vary from 30% to 80% when compared to U.S. prices. It is also projected to grow at 12.1%. As healthcare continues its trend toward globalization, private hospitals are becoming increasingly popular due to both their affordable costs and the complete care packages they usually deliver. Hospitals have been delivering these packaged services which include pre-operative as well as post-operative accommodations—significantly outperforming public hospitals in this regard with satisfaction rates consistently exceeding 90%. This change emphasizes how patients today are more concerned with access as well as affordability rather than location when it comes to their treatments.

Key Companies in the Global Mental Health Market

Acadia Healthcare

The MENTOR Network

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Behavioral Health Network, Inc.

CareTech Holdings PLC

Ascension Seton

Pyramid Healthcare

Promises Behavioral Health

Other Prominent players

Key Segmentation:

By Mental Disorder:

Mood Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Personality Disorders

Psychotic Disorders

Eating Disorders

Trauma-related Disorders

Substance Abuse Disorders

Others

By Treatment Techniques:

Intervention Counselling

Individualized Therapy

Group Therapy

Family Counselling

Discharge Planning

Psychological Intervention

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Dialectical behavior therapy

Medication evaluation & therapy

Psychotherapy

Trauma Therapy

Dual diagnosis treatment

By Patient Age Group:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Inquire about this report before purchasing: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/medical-tourism-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube