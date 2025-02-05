Ecuador Construction Industry Report 2024: Output Expected to Decline by 7.6% in Real Terms, Owing to Weak Investor and Consumer Confidence, Political Turmoil, and Material Costs - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecuador Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ecuador's construction industry is expected to decline by 7.6% in real terms in 2024, owing to weak investor and consumer confidence, ongoing political turmoil, and rising construction material costs.

Additionally, Ecuador is currently experiencing its worst drought in six decades - the drought is impacting water supply for the key hydroelectric plants that source over 70% of the country's electricity. Accordingly, in October 2024, the Energy and Mines Minister announced the increase of planned power cuts from eight hours to 14 hours per day. The power outages are likely to impact industrial production, thereby weighing on investor confidence and investment decisions on certain non-critical manufacturing projects in the short term.

Furthermore, in early December 2024, the chamber of commerce in Guayaquil - Ecuador's largest city - reported that it estimated weekly losses of $700 million for Ecuadorian businesses due to power outages. Moreover, to add to climate-induced construction headwinds, forest fires are estimated to have consumed over 40,000 hectares throughout 2024. Accordingly, the government declared a 60-day state of emergency in mid-November 2024, allowing the mobilization of funds for aid. Still, construction value-add fell by 10.9% Year-on-Year (YoY) in the first six months of 2024, according to Banco Central del Ecuador (BCE).



The construction industry in Ecuador is, however, expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 4.3% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investment in mining, transport, electricity, housing, water and sewage, and housing projects. In August 2024, the government introduced the updated electricity master plan which outlines the construction of 37 power plants, at a total cost of $10.4 billion



