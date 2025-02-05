CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Forecasts to 2035, with Competitor Profiles of Autolus, Bluebird Bio, Carsgen Therapeutics, Cellectis, Noile-Immune Biotech, Shanghai GeneChem, Takara Bio and More

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global CAR T-cell therapy market is estimated to grow from USD 4.6 billion in the current year to USD 15.2 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, till 2035.
CAR T-CELL THERAPY MARKET GROWTH AND TRENDS
Cancer research continues to be one of the most active segments, in terms of drug development, within the pharmaceutical industry. In fact, in the past few years, the USFDA has approved more than 70 drugs for the treatment of different types of cancer. Given the challenges associated with conventional therapies, such as non-specificity, drug developers are actively investigating more targeted anti-cancer therapies. Of these, CAR T-cell therapies have emerged as a promising option. CAR T-cell therapy leverages the body's own immune system to target and eliminate cancer cells.
CAR-T cell therapies have been demonstrated to enable complete disease remission, omitting the need for additional treatment; several studies have proven the efficacy of these therapy candidates. It is worth highlighting that close to 1,000 clinical trials related to CAR-T cell therapies have been registered in the past eight years, indicating substantial research activity. At present, over 230 companies are engaged in the development of CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of different oncological, non-oncological and other disorders.
Along with the technological advancements in molecular research, the surge in demand for personalized cancer treatment and increase in the number of clinical trials and multiple therapy approvals are some other considerable factors, aiding the growth of this market. Furthermore, continuous financial support from investors is expected to propel the steady growth for the development of CAR-T cell therapy in the mid to long-term.
CAR T-CELL THERAPY MARKET KEY INSIGHTS
The report delves into the current state of the CAR T-cell therapy market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.
Some key findings from the report include:
- CAR-T cell therapies, with over 1240 preclinical / clinical product candidates, represent one of the most active segments in the pharmaceutical domain.
- Close to 75% of the therapy candidates, which are being developed to target a range of disease indications, are autologous in nature; notably, CD19 and BCMA have emerged as the most popular target antigens.
- Extensive efforts are underway to improve CAR constructs across successive generations, involving alterations in the scFv region via using different types of gene delivery vectors.
- Close to 200 players claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture different types of cell therapies; such firms also offer a wide range of services across different stages of product development.
- In the last eight years, over 970 clinical trials have been registered across different geographies for CAR-T cell therapies; extensive efforts are underway to improve successive generations of these therapies.
- 375+ scientists from renowned universities are presently involved in the clinical development of CAR-T cell therapies; these KOLs are primarily based in the US and China.
- The rise in partnerships, in the recent past, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders, validate the growing interest in this domain.
- Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this upcoming segment of cancer immunotherapy, have invested more than USD 32 billion, across 370+ instances.
- More than 11,900 patents related to CAR-T cell therapies have been filed / granted to protect the intellectual property generated within this field.
- In order to efficiently promote these therapies and sustain their position in the CAR-T cell therapies market, drug developers are actively exploring diverse promotional strategies.
- Considering the growing prevalence of cancer, technological developments and ongoing approvals, the market for CAR-T cell therapies is poised to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future.
- With a growing focus on the development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of over 10%, during the next decade.
CAR T-CELL THERAPY MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS
Multiple Myeloma is Likely to Dominate the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market During the Forecast Period
- Based on target indication, the market is segmented into acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, large B-cell lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma and others. It is worth highlighting that the market for CAR-T therapies designed to treat large B-cell lymphoma is projected to grow at an annual growth rate of 14%, during the forecast period.
CD19 Targeting Therapies is Expected to Capture Largest Share in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market During the Forecast Period
- Based on target antigen, the market is segmented into CD19, BCMA, CD20, CD19 / CD22 and others. It is worth highlighting that the segment for CD19 is likely to capture more than 65% of the overall market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the success of CD19 targeting therapies, such as Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) and Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel).
Key Players in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Profiled in the Report:
- Autolus
- Bluebird Bio
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Carsgen Therapeutics
- Cellectis, Gilead Sciences
- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
- Noile-Immune Biotech
- Novartis
- Shanghai GeneChem
- Sinobioway Cell Therapy
- Takara Bio
- Wellington Zhaotai Therapies
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT
- How many companies are currently engaged in this market?
- Which are the leading companies in this market?
- What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?
- How many clinical trials are running for CAR-T therapies?
- What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?
- What is the current and future market size?
- What is the CAGR of this market?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
