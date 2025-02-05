CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Forecasts to 2035, with Competitor Profiles of Autolus, Bluebird Bio, Carsgen Therapeutics, Cellectis, Noile-Immune Biotech, Shanghai GeneChem, Takara Bio and More

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CAR T-cell therapy market is estimated to grow from USD 4.6 billion in the current year to USD 15.2 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, till 2035.

CAR T-CELL THERAPY MARKET GROWTH AND TRENDS

Cancer research continues to be one of the most active segments, in terms of drug development, within the pharmaceutical industry. In fact, in the past few years, the USFDA has approved more than 70 drugs for the treatment of different types of cancer. Given the challenges associated with conventional therapies, such as non-specificity, drug developers are actively investigating more targeted anti-cancer therapies. Of these, CAR T-cell therapies have emerged as a promising option. CAR T-cell therapy leverages the body's own immune system to target and eliminate cancer cells.

CAR-T cell therapies have been demonstrated to enable complete disease remission, omitting the need for additional treatment; several studies have proven the efficacy of these therapy candidates. It is worth highlighting that close to 1,000 clinical trials related to CAR-T cell therapies have been registered in the past eight years, indicating substantial research activity. At present, over 230 companies are engaged in the development of CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of different oncological, non-oncological and other disorders.

Along with the technological advancements in molecular research, the surge in demand for personalized cancer treatment and increase in the number of clinical trials and multiple therapy approvals are some other considerable factors, aiding the growth of this market. Furthermore, continuous financial support from investors is expected to propel the steady growth for the development of CAR-T cell therapy in the mid to long-term.

CAR T-CELL THERAPY MARKET KEY INSIGHTS

The report delves into the current state of the CAR T-cell therapy market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

CAR-T cell therapies, with over 1240 preclinical / clinical product candidates, represent one of the most active segments in the pharmaceutical domain.

Close to 75% of the therapy candidates, which are being developed to target a range of disease indications, are autologous in nature; notably, CD19 and BCMA have emerged as the most popular target antigens.

Extensive efforts are underway to improve CAR constructs across successive generations, involving alterations in the scFv region via using different types of gene delivery vectors.

Close to 200 players claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture different types of cell therapies; such firms also offer a wide range of services across different stages of product development.

In the last eight years, over 970 clinical trials have been registered across different geographies for CAR-T cell therapies; extensive efforts are underway to improve successive generations of these therapies.

375+ scientists from renowned universities are presently involved in the clinical development of CAR-T cell therapies; these KOLs are primarily based in the US and China.

The rise in partnerships, in the recent past, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders, validate the growing interest in this domain.

Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this upcoming segment of cancer immunotherapy, have invested more than USD 32 billion, across 370+ instances.

More than 11,900 patents related to CAR-T cell therapies have been filed / granted to protect the intellectual property generated within this field.

In order to efficiently promote these therapies and sustain their position in the CAR-T cell therapies market, drug developers are actively exploring diverse promotional strategies.

Considering the growing prevalence of cancer, technological developments and ongoing approvals, the market for CAR-T cell therapies is poised to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future.

With a growing focus on the development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of over 10%, during the next decade.

CAR T-CELL THERAPY MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS



Multiple Myeloma is Likely to Dominate the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market During the Forecast Period

Based on target indication, the market is segmented into acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, large B-cell lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma and others. It is worth highlighting that the market for CAR-T therapies designed to treat large B-cell lymphoma is projected to grow at an annual growth rate of 14%, during the forecast period.

CD19 Targeting Therapies is Expected to Capture Largest Share in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market During the Forecast Period

Based on target antigen, the market is segmented into CD19, BCMA, CD20, CD19 / CD22 and others. It is worth highlighting that the segment for CD19 is likely to capture more than 65% of the overall market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the success of CD19 targeting therapies, such as Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) and Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel).

Key Players in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Profiled in the Report:

Autolus

Bluebird Bio

Bristol Myers Squibb

Carsgen Therapeutics

Cellectis, Gilead Sciences

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Noile-Immune Biotech

Novartis

Shanghai GeneChem

Sinobioway Cell Therapy

Takara Bio

Wellington Zhaotai Therapies

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

How many clinical trials are running for CAR-T therapies?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Overview of T-cell Immunotherapies

5.3. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) Therapy

6. CAR-T CELL THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Market Landscape

6.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Overall Developer Landscape

7. KEY INSIGHTS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Popular Target Antigens

7.3. CAR-T Therapies: CAR Construct Analysis

8. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

9. KEY OPINION LEADERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

9.3. Methodology

9.4. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders

10. COMPANY PROFILES

11. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Partnership Models

11.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Partnerships and Collaborations

12. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Types of Funding

12.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Funding and Investment Analysis

13. PATENT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Scope and Methodology

13.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Patent Analysis

13.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

13.5. Patent Valuation

13.6. Leading Patents by Number Of Citations

14. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

14.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

14.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

14.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

14.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

14.7. Key Considerations for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

14.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process

14.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

14.10. Comparison of Players Having In-house Capabilities and Contract Manufacturers

14.11. Regulatory Landscape

14.12. Future Perspectives

15. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies

15.3. Pricing Models for T-cell Immunotherapies

15.4. Reimbursement related Considerations for T-cell Immunotherapies

15.4.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies

16. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

17. GLOBAL CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, Historical Trends (since 2018) and Future Estimates (till 2035)

17.4. Scenario Analysis

17.5. Key Market Segmentations

18. CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY TARGET ANTIGEN

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Type Target Antigen, Current Year and 2035

19. CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY TARGET INDICATION

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication, Current Year and 2035

20. CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET: DISTRIBUTION BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, Current Year and 2035

21. CAR-T THERAPY MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF DRUGS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Commercialized CAR-T Cell Therapies: Sales Forecast

Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel-T)

Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel)

Tecartus (Brexucabtagene Autoleucel)

Abecma (Idecabtagene Vicleucel / bb211211)

CARVYKTI (LCAR-B38M CAR-T / JNJ-6821845218 / Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel)

BREYANZI (Lisocabtagene maraleucel, JCAR017)

Carteyva (Relmacabtagene autoleucel / JWCAR0219)

NexCART

Fucaso (Equecabtagene Autoleucel)

Inaticabtagene Autoleucel CNCT19 / HY001

Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (CT053)

21.4. Clinical CAR-T Cell Therapies: Sales Forecast

CAR-BCMA T cells

CAR-T-CD19 Cells

Descartes-08

Zamtocabtagene Autoleucel (MB-CART21019.1)

CAR-T ddBCMA

CRG-02121 cells

CT041

ALLO-501A / ALLO-501

ALLO-605

Descartes-25

AUTO1

AUTO3 (CD19/2121 CAR-T)

AUTO4 (CD19/2121 CAR-T)

CD19-CAR-T

Humanized CD19-CAR-T

IM19 CAR-T

CCT301 CAR-T

CARCIK-CD19

CD123 CAR-T cells

BCMA CAR-T

CD19/CD22-CAR-T

GC012F (Dual CAR-BCMA- 19)

CD19/CD210-CART

CD7 CAR-T

Anti-FLT3 CAR-T / TAA05

Anti-ALPP CAR-T Cells

WU CART 007

CTX110

TX2100-TR101

ALETA-001

PBCAR0191

22. CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET: SALES FORECAST OF LEADING PLAYERS

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Leading Players Sales Forecasts

23. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns

23.3. Summary of Product Website Analysis

23.4. Summary of Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads

Kymriah: Promotional Analysis

Yescarta: Promotional Analysis

Tecartus: Promotional Analysis

Breyanzi: Promotional Analysis

Abecma: Promotional Analysis

Carvykti: Promotional Analysis

24. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

Atara Biotherpeutics

Glycostem Therapeutics

Gracell Biotechnologies

TxCell

Kite Pharma

Celyad

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Theravectys

Changhai Hospital

