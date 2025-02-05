Czech Republic Power Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape to 2035, Profiling CEZ, Energeticky a Prumyslovy and Sokolovska uhelna, pravni nastupce

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Czech Republic Power Market Outlook to 2035 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses the power market structure of Czech Republic and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the Czech Republic power sector is also included in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Nuclear power to dominate Czech Republic power generation in 2035.

1.2 Czech Republic far away from coal phase out in 2033.



2 Introduction

2.1 Czech Republic Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance



3 Czech Republic Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical Crisis



4 Czech Republic Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023

Deals by Type, 2023

4.4 Czech Republic Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

5 Czech Republic Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Renewable Energy Targets

5.3 Policy Snapshot

5.4 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) 2021 - 2030

5.5 State Energy Policy (SEP)

5.6 Hydrogen Energy

5.7 Green Investment Scheme: New Green Savings Programme

5.8 Solar PV Rebates

5.9 Auctions

5.10 Tax Exemption for Renewable Energy Use

5.11 Energy Management Act

5.12 State Program to Promote Energy Savings and Use of Renewable and Secondary Energy Sources

5.13 National Recovery Plan



6 Czech Republic Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035



7 Czech Republic Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading



8 Czech Republic Power Market, Major Generating Companies

CEZ, AS

Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding AS

Sokolovska uhelna, pravni nastupce, A.S

