Nextracker Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PSNY) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Polestar American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) between November 14, 2022 and January, 16, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The filed complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that:

Polestar’s financial statements during the Class Period were materially misstated.





Polestar understated its internal control weaknesses; and





As a result, defendants’ statements about Polestar’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the

true details entered the market, the lawsuit claimed that investors suffered damages.



On January 16, 2025, before the market opened, Polestar filed a current report on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In this current report, Polestar announced that it had been concluded that "the Company's previously issued audited financial statements included within Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 (the

"Audited Affected Financials") and the unaudited interim financial information included within Current Reports on Form 6-K for the quarterly periods ending on and falling between September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2024 (the "Unaudited Affected Financials" and together with the Audited Affected Financials, the "Affected Financials") contain errors that warrant restatement of the Audited Affected Financials and the interim financial information for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024."



On this news, Polestar Class A ADR’s fell 11% in intraday on January 16, 2025.



