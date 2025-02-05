Indonesia Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Expand at an AAGR of 6% During 2025-2028 - Focus on Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst estimated the construction industry in Indonesia to expand by 7% in real terms in 2024, supported by the government's focus on infrastructure and energy development, coupled with the rising foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.

According to the Ministry of Investment, total FDI grew by 16.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024, amounting to IDR654.4 trillion ($43.4 billion). In September 2024, the government approved the 2025 Budget, which includes an expenditure of IDR3.62 quadrillion ($240.4 billion); this is an increase of 6.1% compared to an expenditure of IDR3.41 quadrillion ($226.5 billion) in the 2024 Budget. The major allocations within the latest budget include IDR724.3 trillion ($48.1 billion) for the education sector, IDR400.3 trillion ($26.6 billion) for infrastructure development, and IDR197.8 trillion ($13.1 billion) for the healthcare sector.

Among other things, the budget for infrastructure development will be utilised for continuing the construction of infrastructure in the new capital city of Nusantara on Kalimantan Island. The funding will also be used for building education and health infrastructure, transport infrastructure, and food and energy infrastructure. Additionally, the funding will be used for the construction of 3,884 housing units and 596 special homes.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, from 2025 to 2028, the Indonesian construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 6%, supported by investments in the transport and energy sectors, coupled with the government's plan to achieve an annual production capacity of 600,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the National Long-Term Development Plan (RPJPN) for 2025-45, which focuses on the development of renewable energy power plants, the provision of electric transmission networks, and biofuel development



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Indonesia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

