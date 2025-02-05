Canon Medical and AHRA Celebrate Record-Breaking Success in Living Our Legacy Campaign

Tustin, Ca, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA proudly announces its pivotal role in the success of AHRA’s Living Our Legacy Campaign, which has become the most successful initiative in the organization’s history, raising over $4.3 million. This remarkable milestone underscores Canon Medical’s commitment to supporting AHRA, the Education Foundation (EF), and the medical imaging community.

Through this partnership, Canon Medical has been instrumental in advancing patient care and safety in medical imaging. AHRA’s Putting Patients First Program, supported by Canon Medical’s generous funding, empowers healthcare institutions to innovate and implement the best patient care and safety practices.

The $250,000 check presented by Canon Medical reflects a 5-year commitment to AHRA, contributing $50,000 annually through 2028. This multi-year support ensures the continued success of impactful initiatives like the Putting Patients First Program, which in 2024 will allow AHRA to award five $10,000 grants to support projects in Diagnostic Imaging, Pediatric Imaging, Oncology Imaging, Medical Physics, and Radiation Safety. Beyond funding, grant recipients will publish their findings in AHRA publications, driving innovation and knowledge-sharing across the healthcare community.

This continued partnership, marking 14 years and supporting 74 grants in total, highlights the meaningful difference we make together in improving healthcare for patients and communities. Canon Medical remains proud to support initiatives that foster excellence and innovation in the medical imaging community.

“Canon Medical’s support has been instrumental in making the Living Our Legacy Campaign a historic success,” said Yuji Hamada, President and CEO of Canon Medical Systems USA. “We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to continuing our collaboration to advance the field of medical imaging and patient care.”

"The success of the Putting Patients First Program exemplifies the extraordinary impact that collaborative partnerships can achieve. Canon Medical's unwavering support of AHRA has not only elevated the Living Our Legacy Campaign but has also empowered healthcare institutions across the country to innovate in patient care and safety. We are proud to work together to foster excellence within the medical imaging community and contribute to a shared goal of improving patient outcomes," said Jason Newmark, Executive Director of AHRA.

The success of this campaign and the Putting Patients First Program reflects Canon Medical’s core values of innovation, partnership, and a steadfast commitment to improving lives. Together with AHRA, Canon Medical is proud to champion initiatives that leave a lasting impact on the medical imaging community.

For more information about Canon Medical and its partnership with AHRA, please visit here.

