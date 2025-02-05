ChargeAfter Teams Up with Bread Financial to Offer Flexible Payment Options through its Embedded Lending Network

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With the addition of Bread Pay® pay-over-time options to its network of lenders, ChargeAfter enables merchants to provide qualified customers with instant access to its installment programs.



ChargeAfter , the embedded lending platform for point-of-sale financing, announced today it has added Bread Pay pay-over-time financing to its network of lenders. Bread Pay is offered through Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. This long-term agreement will enable merchants to offer their customers seamless access to Bread Pay’s suite of long- and short-term financing options through ChargeAfter’s platform. Johnson Health Tech is among the first of ChargeAfter's merchant partners to offer Bread Pay through its platform, enabling shoppers to finance purchases of BowFlex, Schwinn Fitness, and Horizon Fitness products.



ChargeAfter’s waterfall technology enables merchants to deliver instant access to financing choices for customers across the credit spectrum. This is especially crucial for retailers and service providers that sell big-ticket items such as home improvement, electronics, jewelry, furniture, home appliances, healthcare, and automotive. Bread Financial is offered to prime credit customers through the platform, with merchants providing fast and frictionless access to Bread Pay pay-over-time options at every point of sale.



"We know that some big-ticket purchases can be an important decision for many consumers, and we're committed to helping merchants offer flexible financing options to customers to make those purchases as seamless and affordable as possible,” said Rick Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Bread Financial. “Our data shows consumers often choose a retailer based on their financing availability when purchasing these big ticket items*. By integrating Bread Pay at the point of sale through the ChargeAfter platform, we're proud to empower consumers with greater choice and accessibility, taking the stress out of the purchasing process."

Meidad Sharon, CEO and founder of ChargeAfter added, "We are delighted that Bread Financial has joined our embedded lending network. The integration of Bread Pay products into our platform alongside a Bread Financial retail credit card offering enables merchants to seamlessly provide customers with a broader range of financing options. It is exciting to see merchants such as Johnson Health Tech enhance their prime financing offering with this product through ChargeAfter’s platform. As embedded lending becomes the new industry standard, ChargeAfter empowers merchants to deliver personalization and choices at every point of sale, providing an instant waterfall financing solution that benefits customers, merchants, and lenders alike.”

*From a Bread Financial proprietary survey published in 2023

About ChargeAfter

ChargeAfter is pioneering the embedded lending network for point-of-sale consumer financing for merchants and financial institutions. Powered by a network of lenders and a data-driven matching engine, ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single, secure, and reliable embedded lending platform. Merchants can rapidly implement ChargeAfter’s omnichannel platform online, in-store, and at every point of sale, enabling them to provide personalized financing choices to their customers.

ChargeAfter is backed by payment expert investors including Visa, Citi Ventures, Synchrony Financial, Banco Bradesco, MUFG, PICO Venture Partners, Propel Venture Partners, and The Phoenix. ChargeAfter is headquartered in New York with an R&D center in Tel Aviv. Users can learn more at chargeafter.com .

About Bread Financial®

Bread Financial ® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry, and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.



To learn more about Bread Financial, its global associates, and its sustainability commitments, users can visit breadfinancial.com or follow them on Instagram and LinkedIn .

