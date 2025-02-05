e-therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on ETX-148 at EAHAD 2025

LONDON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e-therapeutics plc, a company integrating computational power and biological data to discover life-transforming RNAi medicines, announced today that it will present new preclinical data demonstrating efficacy and safety of ETX-148 in murine models of haemophilia A and B at the Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), 4th-7th February 2025. ETX-148 is being developed for the treatment of bleeding disorders and is currently progressing through IND-enabling studies, with an IND submission anticipated during 2026.

Presentation Details

Title: Efficacy and Safety of ETX-148 in Murine Models of Haemophilia A and B

Format: Oral Presentation

Presentation Number: OR10

Date: 7th February 2025

Session: SLAM

About e-therapeutics plc

e-therapeutics plc ("ETX") uniquely combines computation and RNAi to discover and develop life-transforming medicines. ETX's proprietary RNAi chemistry platform, GalOmic™, enables generation of specific, potent, and durable siRNA therapeutics for effective silencing of novel gene targets in hepatocytes. The cutting-edge HepNet™ computational platform allows ETX to discover better medicines faster through generation of novel insights and increased automation across all stages of drug development. HepNet™ encompasses an extensive hepatocyte-specific knowledgebase and a suite of advanced AI-driven approaches which enable identification of novel gene targets, rapid target-indication assessment, and predictive in silico siRNA design. The Company has specialist expertise and a robust position in applying computation to biology. Its computational approaches have been extensively validated through generation of data from pipeline programs and successful drug discovery collaborations with biopharma companies, such as Novo Nordisk, Galapagos NV, and iTeos Therapeutics.

Leveraging the combined capabilities of HepNet™ and GalOmic™, ETX is progressing a therapeutic pipeline of highly differentiated RNAi candidates across a variety of therapeutic areas with high unmet need. The Company has generated positive proof-of-concept data on preclinical assets in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), haemophilia, heart failure, and cardiometabolic disease, further validating its computationally enhanced approach to research and development. ETX is currently progressing its GalOmic™ therapies towards the clinic with its most developed assets, ETX-312 for MASH, ETX-148 for bleeding disorders, and ETX-407 for dry AMD, at the IND-enabling stage.

