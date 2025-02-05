Eric Herzog Named a CRN Channel Chief for the Third Time

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat, to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies. This special distinction is the third time that Herzog has been recognized as a CRN Channel Chief during his extensive career as a senior executive for enterprise storage solutions through the channel.

“I’m honored to be named a CRN Channel Chief again and to have the opportunity to work closely with Infinidat’s partners to make a significant impact through the channel,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “I love the strong commitment, relentless effort, and competitiveness of our channel partners. Being recognized on the prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list for the third time reflects positively on our power collaboration to drive large-scale deployments of next-generation enterprise storage. It’s important to keep the proverbial ‘finger on the pulse’ of the channel, and I am happy to report that there are many, many new opportunities for partners to grow their businesses with Infinidat in 2025.”

Herzog has four decades of experience and proven success in the enterprise storage industry, managing all aspects of marketing, product management, sales, worldwide channels, and business development in both start-ups and Global Fortune 500 companies. Herzog was also named a CRN 2022 Channel Chief and a CRN 2015 Channel Chief. Prior to joining Infinidat in October 2021, he was CMO and VP of Global Storage Channels for IBM’s Storage Division. He was the executive sponsor for IBM Storage at Sirius Computer Solutions/CDW and Mainline Information Systems, as well as the executive sponsor for IBM Storage and EMC at Arrow.

The channel is instrumental to Infinidat’s go-to-market strategy. Infinidat has invested heavily in building up its channel partner program to a 5-star rating (as recognized by CRN), increasing partner revenue, margins, co-op/marketing development funding (MDF), and joint events. Infinidat is dedicated to help channel partners grow their business, receive the best training available, and have easy access to experienced partner account managers.

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. As a Channel Chief, Herzog continues to be one of the top people in the storage industry, driving profitability-building channel agendas.

“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on X

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com | Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159