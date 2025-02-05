Nextech Wins Two Best in KLAS Awards, Earning Top Honors in Dermatology and Ophthalmology

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, the leader in healthcare technology and practice management solutions for specialty providers, announced today its recognition in the highly competitive 2025 Best in KLAS® Software and Services Report. Both Nextech’s dermatology electronic health record (EHR) and ophthalmology EHR were awarded, earning top honors in the Ambulatory Specialty EHR and Ambulatory Ophthalmology Solutions categories.

KLAS, a trusted authority in health technology research, evaluates leading healthcare software providers based on real-world performance and client experiences. The annual Best in KLAS report highlights innovative industry solutions that enhance care delivery and patient experience. These rankings are built on extensive, independent interviews with thousands of providers to ensure an unbiased assessment of each company’s impact, reliability, and customer commitment.

"Congratulations to the 2025 winners of the Best in KLAS awards! In the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, achieving excellence is no small feat,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. “Winning a ‘Best in KLAS’ award signifies a commitment to delivering outstanding value and innovation to healthcare providers and patients. It is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion — all needed to drive our industry forward. It is my hope that these awards inspire the winners and other companies to reach new heights."

Winning a second consecutive Best in KLAS award validates Nextech’s industry leadership and long-standing success as a driver for more meaningful provider-patient interactions and improved health outcomes. The company’s continued commitment to innovation and customer success is focused on creating greater value for the customers and specialty markets they serve.

"Receiving two Best in KLAS awards is a testament to Nextech’s commitment to delivering innovative, specialty-specific technology that simplifies workflows and enhances patient care,” said Rusty Frantz, CEO of Nextech. “This recognition reflects our dedication to empowering healthcare providers with technology that drives efficiency, improves outcomes, and supports meaningful patient interactions. We are proud to be a trusted partner for specialty practices, helping them thrive and make a lasting impact on the communities they serve."

In addition to this recognition by KLAS, Nextech’s CEO, Rusty Frantz, was recently honored as one of the top 50 healthcare CEOs by Healthcare Technology Report. These honors continue to affirm Nextech's position as a trusted advisor and leader in purpose-built technology platforms for specialty healthcare and wellness providers.

To learn more about Nextech and its award-winning technology visit, https://www.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery.

Jenna Paulus

Director of Corporate Communications

j.paulus@nextech.com