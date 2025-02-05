A New addition to the PureTech Toolbox: Integration with Echodyne’s EchoShield Radar for Enhanced Security and Counter-Drone Solutions

PHOENIX, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureTech Systems Inc., a leader in geospatial AI-boosted video analytics for wide-area perimeter and border security, is proud to announce the integration of its patented PureActiv® software with Echodyne’s EchoShield radar, enhancing counter-drone detection and tracking capabilities for critical infrastructure and perimeter security applications.

This powerful collaboration delivers superior detection, classification, and situational awareness of aerial threats, including drones, providing customers with enhanced security automation and precision monitoring.

“PureTech Systems is dedicated to staying at the forefront of innovation to address emerging security challenges,” said Larry Bowe, President of PureTech Systems Inc. “Our integration with the EchoShield radar sets a new benchmark for counter-drone solutions, enabling our customers to detect and monitor aerial activity with greater accuracy and reliability.”

The collaboration provides a multi-layered approach to security, combining radar detection, real-time tracking, and visual verification through PureTech’s advanced camera and sensor fusion software. This integration is ideal for securing critical infrastructure, military installations, airports, and other high-security areas where drone threats pose significant risks.

Going into specifics, the integration of PureActiv® software and EchoShield radar would be particularly beneficial for border security and several types of critical infrastructure, including:

Energy sector assets: Power plants, electrical grids, and oil and gas facilities would greatly benefit from enhanced protection against aerial threats and improved perimeter security Transportation infrastructure: Airports, seaports, railways, and major highways could utilize this integrated system for better surveillance and threat detection Water systems: Dams, water treatment facilities, and distribution networks would benefit from improved security against potential cyber-physical attacks. Defense industrial base: Military installations and facilities involved in the research, development, and production of defense systems would gain enhanced protection from aerial and ground-based threats. Emergency services: Command centers and critical communication hubs for law enforcement, fire and rescue, and emergency medical services would benefit from improved situational awareness and threat detection. Correctional Facilities: Detect and prevent the delivery of contraband via drones.

The system's capacity to detect and track small, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) at long ranges while minimizing false alarms makes it especially suitable for protecting large-scale, high-value assets that are potential targets for malicious actors.

“PureTech has a proven track record for integrating sensors and software to offer unique solutions for target market needs,” says Todd Fraser, Chief Commercial Officer, Echodyne. “We’re excited that PureTech has completed their integration of the EchoShield radar into their platform to enhance its counter-drone and drone threat detection capabilities. We believe the enhanced capabilities that EchoShield provides will be well received by PureTech’s customers."

PureTech Systems continues to lead the industry by incorporating time-tested technologies that address the evolving security landscape. With this latest collaboration, organizations can confidently monitor and protect their assets from the growing presence of drone activity.

About PureTech Systems Inc.

PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv®, for real time safety and security applications. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection of ground and aerial targets for country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters, and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports). To find out more about PureTech Systems Inc. visit our website at www.puretechsystems.com, call 602-424-9842 or email info@PureTechSystems.com.

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced radar solutions for defense, government, and commercial market applications. The company's proprietary metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA®) architecture is a rare breakthrough in advanced radar engineering. Echodyne's innovative MESA radars use standard materials and manufacturing processes to shatter unit cost barriers for high-performance radar. The result is a solid-state, low-SWaP, exportable, commercial radar with advanced software capabilities that delivers superior performance, unparalleled data integrity, and exceptional situational awareness. Privately held, the company is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Baillie Gifford, Northrop Grumman, and Supernal, among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com.