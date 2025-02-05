Alice Group USA Announces Acquisition Strategy and Transformation of TFLM

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alice Group USA, LLC announces the acquisition of the controlling shareholder block of Tofla Megaline Inc. (OTCQB: TFLM) as the first major step in the capitalization of its ambitious strategy to transform TFLM into a real estate, financial services, and tech group aimed at improving inclusion, asset ownership, and access to technology for entrepreneurs, startups, and business owners in the United States. TFLM’s development strategy will include providing co-working spaces, financial services, and IT support, including AI-driven office solutions.

In the coming weeks, Alice Group USA intends to bring on a world-class management team with deep expertise in AI, technology development, and real estate. This new leadership team, is expected to have a robust background in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and innovative financial technologies, with the goal of providing a significant core advantage to Alice in executing its transformative business plan.

The integration of AI-driven solutions across the real estate and financial platforms with the goal of enabling TFLM to streamline operations, enhance data-driven decision-making, and drive unparalleled value for entrepreneurs, startups, and underserved communities. The team’s technological expertise will be utilized in driving TFLM’s growth, improving efficiency, and expanding market opportunities within the emerging AI and real estate sectors. This strong technological foundation positions TFLM to be a leader in the next generation of AI-powered financial services and real estate management.

As the first stage of its strategic development, TFLM is seeking to acquire equity interests in Nexus Workspaces, a leading coworking brand in Florida and Georgia. The assets to be acquired, in a series of transactions subject to entering definitive agreements and various closing convictions, include:

Nexus’s proprietary technology, designed to streamline commercial property management, enhance operational efficiency, and automate workspace and support solutions for use within the Nexus workspaces. This acquisition will enable TFLM to develop additional suites of services for growing entrepreneurs, start-ups, and minority businesses, including the provision of financial products and venture capital.

The acquisition of Boundary Midtown Atlanta, a Class A office portfolio strategically located in Midtown Atlanta. The $75 million asset features a 75%+ occupancy rate and is expected to generate consistent income while allowing TFLM to repurpose select vacancies for Nexus-branded operations.

The acquisition of five additional commercial office properties under the Nexus Workspaces brand, covering 251,622 square feet across Florida and Atlanta. With 90% occupancy and over 800 tenants, this portfolio offers a prime opportunity for revenue growth through AI-enhanced commercial real estate management.



Upon completion of these acquisitions, TFLM will have acquired a diverse set of high-value real estate assets. TFLM has identified additional real estate assets and has begun negotiations to acquire and add to its real estate portfolio, with a focus on Florida and other targeted markets. It is the intent of these strategic acquisitions to further enhance TFLM’s long-term growth and operational capabilities, expanding its market presence and fostering sustained revenue generation.

TFLM is seeking to become the U.S. operating company for a group of businesses aimed at democratizing capital access and enhancing financial efficiency, especially for minority-owned businesses, real estate owners, and start-up companies. We are in advanced discussions with businesses in the U.S. involved in neo-banking, provision of AI-enhanced services, and investment risk assessment to complete a powerful and compelling suite of products that will harness the power of American entrepreneurialism while providing investors with the security derived from a grounding in the long-term growth and stable cash flow of prime real estate holdings.

Alice Group USA believes that the suite of products being developed and acquired by TFLM will have international application, and has hired Brigg Macadam Capital, an international corporate finance firm with a track record of providing access to capital for companies’ global business objectives. Tim Murray, CEO of Brigg Macadam Capital, commented:

“We are incredibly excited to work with Alice Group USA and TFLM. By merging AI-driven financial services with strategic real estate acquisitions, Alice’s management team is seeking to build a next-generation ecosystem that has huge relevance in international markets.”

About Alice Group USA, LLC

Alice Group USA is an innovative investment and technology firm specializing in AI-powered financial solutions, real estate acquisitions, and market-defining investment strategies. With a strong emphasis on capital access, wealth creation, and inclusive finance, the company is pioneering the future of AI-driven financial ecosystems.

About TFLM (Tofla Megaline Inc.)

TFLM is an OTCQB-listed public entity undergoing a strategic transformation which commenced with Alice Group USA’s acquiring its control position. By integrating high-value real estate, AI-driven solutions, and fintech innovations, TFLM is set to emerge as a leading diversified company.

