Music of Your Life Gears Up for Milestone 50th Anniversary Celebration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TMGI) is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life has officially begun production on a special celebration marking its 50th anniversary.

As the longest-running 24/7 syndicated music radio network in the United States, Music of Your Life has remained a beloved fixture in American broadcasting. Since its inception in the late 1970s, the network has aired continuously for over 400,000 hours, making it a cornerstone of the Adult Standards format. Music of Your Life reaches listeners across AM, FM, and HD stations nationwide, as well as a global audience via online streaming.

CEO Marc Angell, reflects on the network’s legacy, stating, "Music of Your Life is synonymous with Americana. We have been home to The Great American Songbook for nearly five decades. Our founder intentionally designed the logo in red, white, and blue to evoke a sense of patriotism, reinforcing our deep connection to American culture. Our affiliates represent the working class of the country, from the Bible Belt to the Adirondacks, to the shores of the Florida Panhandle, Music of Your Life is heard on military bases, in schools, churches, and even the White House. When you listen to Music of Your Life, you are listening to the soundtrack of America." Angell added, "I'm honored to carry the Music of Your Life torch as we approach this historic milestone."

To commemorate the anniversary, Music of Your Life will bring together individuals who have played a role in its storied history. From local radio personalities to Hollywood celebrities, past and present figures will share their experiences with the network. These conversations will be woven together with archival footage to create a compelling documentary, capturing an era when radio was the heartbeat of American households.

Beyond entertainment, Music of Your Life plays a vital role in The Marquie Group’s mission to support cancer patients. Through its Whim product line—designed to provide beauty, comfort, and hope—The Marquie Group continues to make a meaningful impact. Music of Your Life serves as the advertising platform for Whim, amplifying awareness and support for this important initiative.

Stay tuned for more updates as Music of Your Life prepares to celebrate 50 years of timeless music, cherished memories, and enduring influence on American culture.

