UNIQ Supply Expands to Support America’s Food & Beverage Entrepreneurs

Rexburg, Idaho, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNIQ Supply, a premier provider of high-quality disposable packaging for the food and beverage industry, has announced a major expansion to a larger facility. This move enhances the company’s ability to serve food and beverage entrepreneurs with a wider range of innovative packaging solutions while improving operational efficiency.



The new facility features expanded office and warehouse space, allowing UNIQ Supply to meet increasing demand and offer even more tailored solutions—particularly in custom-branded beverage supplies. The company remains committed to helping restaurants, cafés, dessert shops, coffee houses, juice bars, bakeries, and catering businesses enhance their brand presence through premium packaging options.



“At UNIQ Supply, our mission is simple: build people and deliver joy. This applies to our employees, valued customers, and the communities we serve,” said Mike Dalton, President of UNIQ Supply. “This expansion is a testament to our commitment to growing alongside our customers, ensuring they have access to the best packaging solutions to elevate their businesses.

Additionally, by expanding our US based operations, we are proud to be creating new American jobs and strengthening our workforce to support the food and beverage industry.”



Powered by UNIQ Supply, the online distribution channels Frozen Dessert Supplies and Hot Cup Factory offer an extensive selection of high-quality products, reinforcing the company’s commitment to serving the food and beverage industry. To further streamline and enhance customer access, the company is preparing to launch an expanded website, UNIQ Supply, which will offer an even more comprehensive selection of packaging solutions and services.



This expansion marks a significant milestone in UNIQ Supply’s journey to empower food and beverage entrepreneurs. By investing in additional space and resources, the company reinforces its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer success.



For more information on UNIQ Supply and its current product offerings, visit frozendessertsupplies.com and hotcupfactory.com.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/uniq-supply-expands-to-support-americas-food-beverage-entrepreneurs/