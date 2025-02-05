Scaffolding Global Industry Report 2025, with Profiles of 130 Key Players including ADTO Industrial Group, Altrad Investment Authority, Atlantic Pacific Equipment, Brand Safway, Stepup Scaffold & More

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scaffolding - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Scaffolding was valued at US$67.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$98.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030.



The growth in the scaffolding market is driven by several factors. The booming construction industry, particularly in developing regions, is a primary driver, as infrastructure projects, residential buildings, and commercial developments require extensive scaffolding. The increasing focus on worker safety and stringent regulatory standards has also propelled the demand for advanced and compliant scaffolding systems. Technological advancements that improve the efficiency, safety, and versatility of scaffolding solutions are further fueling market growth.

The trend towards sustainable construction practices has led to the development of eco-friendly scaffolding materials and systems, aligning with environmental regulations and consumer preferences. Additionally, the rise in renovation and maintenance activities, driven by aging infrastructure and the need for modernization, continues to boost the demand for reliable and adaptable scaffolding solutions. These factors collectively highlight the dynamic expansion of the scaffolding market, reflecting its critical role in supporting safe and efficient construction practices.



Technological advancements and evolving safety standards have significantly improved the design and use of scaffolding. Modern scaffolding systems are engineered to be more robust, flexible, and easier to assemble. Innovations such as modular scaffolding systems allow for quick and efficient assembly, reducing labor costs and project timelines. Enhanced materials, including lightweight aluminum and composite materials, provide increased strength and durability while being easier to handle. Safety features, such as guardrails, non-slip platforms, and secure locking mechanisms, have been integrated to enhance worker protection and compliance with stringent safety regulations. Additionally, advancements in digital tools, like 3D modeling and BIM (Building Information Modeling), aid in precise scaffolding design and planning, ensuring optimal configuration and load distribution for each project.

Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Scaffolding market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Type (Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever, Other Types)

Material (Steel, Wood, Aluminum); End-Use (Construction, Ship Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance, Other End-Uses)

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Supported Scaffolding segment, which is expected to reach US$40.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.6%. The Suspended Scaffolding segment is also set to grow at 5.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Supported Scaffolding segment, which is expected to reach US$40.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.6%. The Suspended Scaffolding segment is also set to grow at 5.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $14.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach $19.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ADTO Industrial Group, Altrad Investment Authority, Atlantic Pacific Equipment, Brand Safway, Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co. Ltd. and more.

Coverage of major players such as ADTO Industrial Group, Altrad Investment Authority, Atlantic Pacific Equipment, Brand Safway, Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co. Ltd. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Scaffolding Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 130 major companies featured in this Scaffolding market report include:

ADTO Industrial Group

Altrad Investment Authority

Atlantic Pacific Equipment

Brand Safway

Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co.

Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co.

MJ Gerust

PERI

Stepup Scaffold

ULMA C y E, S. Coop.

Wilhelm Layher

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 573 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $67.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $98.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Competition

Scaffolding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

Scaffolding: Overview, Importance, Benefits & Types

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Investments in Cold Storage Construction to Benefit Demand for Scaffolding

Robust Spending on Cold Storage Construction Creates a Parallel Need for Scaffolding as an Important & Indispensable Construction Equipment: Global Spending on Cold Storage Construction (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Modular Scaffolding Rises in Popularity for Its Myriad Benefits

Robust Investments Energy Efficient Buildings Made Resilient by Stringent Focus on Climate Change to Benefit Demand for Scaffolding

Construction of Energy Efficient Building & Remodeling for Better Energy Efficiency Bodes Well for Scaffolding in Construction Projects: Global Market for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Spending on Vertical Garden Construction Brings in Added Opportunities for Growth in the Scaffolding Market

Rising Global Interest in Green Buildings to Boost Use of Scaffolding in Vertical Garden Construction Projects: Global Market for Vertical Gardens (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Shipyard & Shipbuilding Scaffolding to Witness Growth

More Ships Being Built Means Greater Need for Scaffolding to Ensure Safe and Efficient Construction: Global Shipbuilding Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Oil & Gas Industry, a Major End-Use Market for Scaffolding

As Oil & Gas Investment Needs Rise Amid Market Uncertainty, the Increase in Upstream Capital Spending by Global Oil Producers to Benefit All in the Value Chain Including Scaffolding Manufacturers: Global Upstream CAPEX by Oil Producers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Robots Pitch-In to Erect Scaffolding Structures

Demand for Advanced Scaffolding Solutions Rises

Sensor Integration Into Scaffolding, a Key Trend

Rise in Scaffolding Related Injuries Drives Focus on Scaffolding Safety

