UAV Corp (UMAV) Kicks Off Landmark "SKY" Hangar Project with Land Clearing at Costin Airport Setting Stage for Q1 2025 Groundbreaking

WEWAHITCHKA and PORT ST JOE, Fla., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) is making significant strides toward its visionary SKY Hangar project, with land clearing now officially underway at its wholly owned Costin Airport. This marks the first major step toward the Q1 2025 groundbreaking of a cutting-edge facility that will shape the future of Lighter Than Air (LTA) Drone Technology.

"This isn't just another hangar—it's a cutting-edge facility designed to revolutionize aerial innovation. We are moving full speed ahead, and today marks the true beginning of something extraordinary," said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp. " The 'SKY' hangar represents years of dedication, innovation, and overcoming challenges like Hurricane Michael and the global pandemic. Now, with land clearing underway, we’re turning our vision into reality. This facility will be the heartbeat of our mission to lead the world in lighter-than-air technologies.”

The SKY Hangar will be a state-of-the-art facility purpose-built to house UAV Corp’s advanced Spherical and Cylinder Class Drone-Airships, pushing the boundaries of drone aviation and aerial reconnaissance. Construction is being spearheaded by industry leaders, with Legacy Building Solutions handling the hangar’s manufacturing and Winfield Construction leading the build as the general contractor.

This groundbreaking project will also serve as a hub for Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG), which will use the facility for SVTOL vehicle testing, and pilot training programs in partnership with UAV Corp. The SKY Hangar is more than just a structure—it’s a launchpad for next-generation aerospace advancements.

A New Era of Aviation Begins Here

The global aerospace sector is on the verge of transformation, and UAV Corp’s SKY Hangar is set to be at the epicenter of this evolution. The company is inviting its shareholders and the public to witness history firsthand, with key events planned leading up to the official groundbreaking ceremony currently scheduled for Q1 2025. Stay tuned as UAV Corp reshapes the future of aerial technology.

About UAV Corp/Skyborne Technology, Inc.

UAV Corp is a premier developer of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technology, pioneering lighter-than-air innovations for commercial and government applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and unmatched reliability, UAV Corp is setting the standard for next-generation drone aviation.

Michael Lawson, CEO

mlawson@uavcorp.net

www.uavcorp.net

(877) 425-1066

About AIG

Atlantic Industrial Group is a manufacturing and defense holding company, specializing in acquiring and commercializing high-efficiency airframe and sub-surface vehicle designs. AIG is at the forefront of aerospace innovation, operating digital design labs and propulsion system development for next-generation aircraft.

Maceo Remy, CRO

Atlantic Industrial Group

mremy@atlanticindustrialgroup.com

www.atlanticindustrialgroup.com

About Legacy Building Solutions

Legacy Building Solutions is a global leader in custom-engineered fabric structures, delivering unparalleled solutions for aerospace, military, industrial, and commercial applications. Known for speed, durability, and innovation, Legacy is redefining how large-scale structures are built and utilized.

About Winfield Construction

Winfield Construction is a premier general contractor specializing in complex, large-scale infrastructure projects. with over 25 years of experience delivering high-value projects across the Southeastern United States, Winfield is bringing UAV Corp’s ambitious vision to life at Costin Airport.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated contracts, government partnerships, uplisting efforts, and financial projections. Actual results may vary due to risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

For updates and groundbreaking event details, visit www.uavcorp.net .