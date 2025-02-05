Duolingo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL) announced participation at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 3rd

on Monday, March 3rd Citizens JMP Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 4th (Fireside Chat at 2:00 pm PT)

on Tuesday, March 4th (Fireside Chat at 2:00 pm PT) KBCM Emerging Technology Summit on Wednesday, March 5th (Fireside Chat at 3:00 pm PT)



The conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast accessible on the company's Investor Relations website at investors.duolingo.com/events.

Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

