Swisstronik Tokenizes Diamonds for Swiss Luxury Brands – The Future of RWA Tokenization is Here

ZURICH, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swisstronik , a blockchain ecosystem for compliant, privacy-preserving dApps and tokens, has launched the first showcase of its Asset Tokenization Suite in collaboration with Van der Bauwede , renowned for luxury Swiss jewelry and watchmaking, and Swiss Diamond Lab , a trailblazer in synthetic diamond production.

This collaboration proves that legacy industries are willing to adopt blockchain tools when offered a tangible and easily deployable solution – like Swisstronik’s regulatory-compliant, chain-agnostic Asset Tokenization Suite.

Why Swiss Luxury Brands Are Embracing Web3: Inside Their Partnership with Swisstronik

Through this initiative, Swisstronik tokenizes real-world diamonds and creates a verifiable, efficient, and compliant Web3 market for luxury goods. The resulting solution is not only regulatory compliant across numerous jurisdictions and addresses the partners’ tasks at hand - but also opens up brand-new avenues for consumer engagement and trust in the digital economy.

In terms of the products to be delivered, this collaboration is focusing on the following innovative solutions tailored for the B2B and crypto B2C markets:

Blockchain-Enabled Tokenization of Diamonds:

Swisstronik is implementing a system to tokenize synthetic diamonds produced by the Swiss Diamond Lab. Each diamond's provenance, dimensions, and ownership details will be securely stored on the blockchain, ensuring full traceability and authenticity. This tokenization grants buyers the right to redeem the physical diamond upon production completion, fostering a transparent and trustworthy marketplace. Diamond-Backed Token Exchange:

A dedicated platform will allow clients to pre-order tokenized diamonds at a discounted rate, providing Swiss Diamond Lab with early capital inflow and valuable market demand insights. The tokens can be traded on the exchange, enabling seamless secondary-market transactions. This system not only benefits corporate clients by easing the procurement of custom diamonds with guaranteed provenance but also aligns with stringent AML and KYC regulations.

As part of this partnership, Van der Bauwede also decided to participate in Swisstronik’s Private Token Offering, resulting in $11,500,000 raised to date. This shows the deep commitment of these 2 very different Swiss enterprises to work together as long-term partners and grow into the Web3 vertical.

How Swisstronik RWA Tokenization Suite Makes this Vision a Reality

Swisstronik’s Tokenization Suite is more than just an innovative concept—it’s a practical, cost-efficient, and fully compliant solution that directly addresses real business needs.

Here’s how it benefits businesses:

1) Predictable Demand & Secured Funding:

By selling diamonds (or other products) before their production, companies like Van der Bauwede can gauge market demand and secure funding, reducing financial risks and enhancing production planning. Swisstronik facilitates this process by providing the necessary blockchain technology.

2) Facilitating Trading through Fully Compliant Markets:

The exchange for the company’s tokenized products facilitates trading and ensures price efficiency and flexibility, which benefits both the clients and the company. Moreover, the purchasing process fully complies with global regulations - such as the EU’s MiCA standards, KYC, KYB, AML, and other laws - guaranteeing legal and transparent transactions.

3) Supply Chain Transparency and Enhanced Trust:

Clients can track product origins to check their authenticity and production standards. This way, customers can gain confidence in their purchases, reinforcing brand trust and credibility.





All of this is made possible by the following key features of Swisstronik’s Tokenization Suite:

Legal Verification of Asset Links:

The ability to legally verify the connection between the token and its corresponding real-world asset (e.g. diamonds), ensuring a trustworthy trade framework.

The ability to legally verify the connection between the token and its corresponding real-world asset (e.g. diamonds), ensuring a trustworthy trade framework. Decentralized Identity Solutions:

Swisstronik's innovative Decentralized Identity solution (SDI) supports comprehensive KYB and KYC processes, enabling businesses to interact only with verified and 'clean' entities, ensuring the legality of both crypto and fiat transactions.

Swisstronik's innovative Decentralized Identity solution (SDI) supports comprehensive KYB and KYC processes, enabling businesses to interact only with verified and 'clean' entities, ensuring the legality of both crypto and fiat transactions. Customizable Data Privacy:

Sensitive business data is secured on the blockchain, which offers customizable privacy settings. This data can be made visible only to authorized parties, providing an added layer of security and compliance, particularly relevant for GDPR compliance.





How it Affects the Blockchain Industry?

Swisstronik’s approach with Van der Bauwede and Swiss Diamond Lab exemplifies how blockchain technology can integrate real-world assets into digital markets. This project not only sets a new standard in the luxury goods industry but also showcases the potential for traditional sectors to innovate and expand their customer base through Web3 technologies.

“This collaboration exemplifies how Web3 can elevate legacy industries,” said Constantin Guggi, CEO of Swisstronik. “By tokenizing RWAs [Real-World Assets], we’re creating markets that are transparent, efficient, and compliant.”

Beyond Diamonds: Swisstronik’s RegTech Vision

While diamonds are the inaugural use case, Swisstronik aims to empower industries from real estate to art and beyond. Their modular compliance tools enable businesses to seamlessly tokenize assets while remaining compliant with local and global regulations. This positions them at the forefront of the $10 trillion RWA tokenization wave.

Upcoming milestones for Swisstronik in 2025 include:

The closure of their Private SWTR Token Offering, where institutional investors can acquire their native SWTR tokens under favorable conditions - with $11.5M already raised to date;

Finalization of a comprehensive security and compliance audit by Zellic, a reputable Web3 tech audit firm;

The transition to a Public SWTR Token Offering, which will take place on one of the major launchpads, democratizing access to SWTR tokens for retail crypto users and further decentralizing the Swisstronik ecosystem.





About Swisstronik: Swisstronik is a modular blockchain platform that lets Web3.0 and traditional companies to launch regulatory-compliant applications and tokens with enhanced data protection. The platform provides a comprehensive ecosystem designed to integrate TradFi and DeFi seamlessly, offering a decentralized yet compliant solution. Swisstronik is an official partner of leading projects such as Worldcoin, Polygon ID, zkPass, SecretNetwork, Hyperlane, eFuse, HackenProof, and others, which enhances its capabilities and broadens its impact.

About Van der Bauwede: For generations, Van der Bauwede has epitomized luxury in Swiss jewelry and watchmaking. Renowned for its exquisite designs and unparalleled quality, the brand continues to innovate by integrating new technologies into its products.

About Swiss Diamond Lab: Swiss Diamond Lab is at the forefront of synthetic diamond production, employing advanced technologies and sustainable practices to set new industry standards.

For further information, please contact:

Constantin Guggi - CEO, Co-Founder

constantin@swisstronik.com

Zug, Switzerland

Website: https://swisstronik.com/

Twitter: https://x.com/swisstronik

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Swisstronik. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b286cbd2-75fe-4a16-bd57-ec86e922b875