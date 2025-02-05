Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 5 February 2025 at 3:35 pm EET

Sampo’s Board of Directors has resolved on a share split

The Board of Directors of Sampo plc has today resolved on a share split by way of a share issue without consideration in proportion to shares owned by shareholders. The resolution is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo’s Annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2024.

In the share split, Sampo will issue four (4) new A shares for each existing A share and four (4) new B shares for each existing B share to shareholders in proportion to their existing holdings on the record day of the share issuance on 12 February 2025. In total, 2,152,191,088 new Sampo A shares and 800,000 new Sampo B shares will be issued. Following the registration of the new shares, Sampo’s total share count will amount to 2,691,238,860 shares.

The new shares are expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 12 February 2025. The new shares shall be issued without consideration as book-entries in the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. The new shares shall, where applicable, be further registered as Swedish depository receipts in the securities depository and settlement register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB and in the form of share entitlements book-entered in VP Securities A/S in Denmark.

Trading in the new A shares on Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm (in the form of Swedish depository receipts) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (in the form of share entitlements) is expected to commence on or about 13 February 2025. However, the new Swedish depository receipts are expected to be available on the accounts in Euroclear Sweden on or about 14 February 2025. The share split does not require any action from shareholders nor holders of Swedish depository receipts. The share split will not affect Sampo’s ISIN codes.

