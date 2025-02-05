The AAA-ICDR® Welcomes Maya Markovich as Vice President, AAA-ICDR Institute™

New York, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) and its international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services, announced today that Maya Markovich has joined the organization as vice president of the AAA-ICDR Institute.

In her new role, Markovich will help drive the AAA-ICDR Institute’s thought leadership mission and strategic plan to transform dispute resolution, expand access to justice, and provide both fairness in arbitration and pathways to conflict resolution by supporting entrepreneurship in ADR and projects like the Suffolk Law ODR Innovation Clinic. Her work also includes identifying partnership opportunities with courts, academic institutions and other organizations.

Markovich joins the AAA from the Justice Technology Association (JTA), where she serves as co-founder and executive director. She noted that this new role reflects the natural progression of her focus on driving systemic change. “Joining the AAA-ICDR Institute is an incredible opportunity to implement initiatives that improve access and fairness in dispute resolution and the legal field.” Markovich will also continue to lead JTA’s mission to support justice tech entrepreneurs, with support from the AAA as a new JTA strategic partner.

A recognized legal and justice technology leader for over a decade, Markovich was formerly chief growth officer at Dentons’ Nextlaw Labs and Nextlaw Ventures, the legal industry’s first tech-focused innovation catalyst and venture fund. She was named an ABA Legal Technology Resource Center “Woman of Legal Tech 2018,” a “Woman Leading Legal Tech” by the Technolawgist in 2019 and one of five “Influential Women of Legal Tech” by ILTA in 2020. In 2023, she was part of the Fast Case 50, which honors legal industry visionaries. She is an innovator in residence at the University of California Law San Francisco’s LexLab and serves on the boards of advisors at Responsible AI in Legal Services, LawTechUK and Legal Aid of North Carolina’s Innovation Lab. A regular columnist for the Thomson Reuters Institute and frequent speaker and author on legal industry innovation, she is also a 2025 fellow-elect at the College of Law Practice Management.

“Maya is a multidimensional leader who is passionate about legal industry transformation,” said Bridget McCormack, AAA-ICDR president and CEO. “Her unwavering commitment to justice and equity perfectly aligns with the AAA-ICDR Institute’s mission, and we are thrilled to welcome Maya to the team.”

