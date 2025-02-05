Flexera Sets A New Benchmark for FinOps Excellence with Most Staff Certifications

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the global leader in technology spend and risk management, today announced an industry-leading milestone, with more than 400 FinOps-certified staff members, following the addition of nearly 300 new certifications in January to its already substantial base of certified employees. This achievement means Flexera now has one of the largest groups of FinOps-certified practitioners in the world, reinforcing its leadership in optimizing cloud, SaaS, and data center resources. It comes on the heels of Flexera’s announcement of their intent to acquire Spot by NetApp which, when completed, may add even more to their total count of certifications.

“Flexera’s commitment to FinOps goes beyond technology–we’re building a culture of excellence by equipping our teams with the tools and expertise to inform, optimize, and operate–paralleling the three phases of the FinOps framework,” said Jay Litkey, Senior Vice President of FinOps at Flexera and Governing Board Member at the FinOps Foundation. “By investing in FinOps training across the company, the Flexera staff can lead, guide, and empower our customers to adopt these industry best practices to drive meaningful business outcomes. Our certified team further demonstrates our dedication to moving the practice of FinOps forward.”

FinOps training and certification, provided through the FinOps Foundation , a program under the Linux Foundation, provides education about FinOps for various personas, including practitioners, leadership, and members of engineering, finance, procurement, and product teams. Training and certification help ensure that all individuals can participate in the cultural practice and operational framework of FinOps to maximize the business value of all technology resources within the FinOps Scopes (public cloud, data centers, and software-as-a-service/SaaS). This includes efficient usage, tracking, management, and direction of resources.

“A common misconception of FinOps is that it’s about saving money,” said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. “In reality, FinOps is about driving efficient revenue and positive business value through better data-driven decision-making: sometimes you invest more, sometimes you optimize more. By having such a large group of employees at Flexera become certified in short order, we’re adding to the collective opportunity to educate the larger market about FinOps – and clear up these common misconceptions. This helps organizations apply the principles and accelerate the potential to realize the value of FinOps.”

Training available from the FinOps Foundation for individuals includes the free “Introduction to FinOps” course and FOCUS, an open-source specification that normalizes cost and usage datasets across cloud vendors and reduces complexity for FinOps practitioners. Certifications include FinOps Certified Practitioner, FinOps Certified Professional, and FinOps Certified Engineer. Following a recent certification effort for Flexera staff, Flexera has 410 FinOps Certified practitioners, 3 professionals, 9 engineers and 2 FOCUS-certified analysts.

Flexera has demonstrated market leadership in FinOps, ITAM and SaaS Management, having recently been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Financial Management Tools and recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ : Cloud Cost Management and Optimization Wave, Q3 2024 . Earlier this past year, Flexera was also recognized as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant ™ for SaaS Management Platforms .

For more information about the Flexera One FinOps solutions, visit www.flexera.com/products/flexera-one/finops .

For more information about certifications available through the FinOps Foundation, visit finops.org .

