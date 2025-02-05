Counterpart Health Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Southern Illinois Healthcare

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc. (“Counterpart”), an AI-powered physician enablement platform, today announced a strategic, multi-year agreement with Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH), a regional leader in healthcare delivery and the largest health system in Southern Illinois. Counterpart is a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover Health”).

This partnership will enable SIH’s care teams to excel in value-based care arrangements by equipping them with Counterpart Assistant, a cloud-based AI platform seamlessly integrated into their existing EPIC electronic health record (EHR) system. Counterpart Assistant delivers real-time, patient-specific insights directly within physicians’ workflows, ensuring clinical decisions are guided by actionable, data-driven insights that prioritize patient outcomes. By focusing on improving care delivery, physicians can naturally achieve the key metrics required for success in value-based agreements without added complexity or administrative burden.

“Southern Illinois Healthcare has always been committed to providing exceptional care, particularly in the rural communities we serve,” said SIH President and CEO John Antes. “Counterpart Assistant’s ability to deliver insights at the point of care helps us achieve better outcomes for our patients while enabling success in value-based arrangements. This partnership reinforces our mission to deliver top-quality care in the most efficient, patient-centered way possible.”

Value-based care agreements require meeting specific health plan metrics, which are often tedious to manage alongside direct patient care. Counterpart Assistant simplifies this process by presenting relevant clinical insights in the context of care delivery, ensuring that improved patient outcomes naturally align with performance targets. With earlier diagnoses, better chronic disease management, and streamlined workflows, SIH’s clinicians can focus on caring for their patients, while seamlessly excelling in value-based care programs.

“Southern Illinois Healthcare’s reputation for clinical excellence makes them an ideal partner as we work to enhance value-based care delivery,” said Aric Sharp, CEO of Value-Based Care for Clover Health. “Counterpart Assistant enables providers to focus on improving patient outcomes, and the resulting performance in value-based metrics becomes a natural byproduct of this patient-first approach.”

By leveraging Counterpart Health’s proprietary AI and machine learning capabilities, SIH is advancing its ability to deliver superior patient outcomes while navigating the increasing complexity of value-based care agreements with confidence and ease.

For more information on how Counterpart Health supports physicians in value-based care arrangements, visit www.counterparthealth.com .

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health , a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV), or Clover Health, is a leading AI powered physician enablement platform. Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, was incubated by Clover Health as Clover Assistant and has helped improve plan performance and clinical outcomes for Medicare members through proprietary AI technology. Counterpart Health extends the benefits of the data-driven technology platform outside of Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan to a wider audience, to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs nationwide. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

About Southern Illinois Healthcare

Based in Carbondale, Ill., Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) is a not-for-profit health system serving the southernmost 16 counties with four hospitals and the region’s only comprehensive cancer center, Level II Trauma Center, open heart surgery program, birthing center, special care nursery and pediatric unit. The organization is also home to the SIH Mulberry Center in Harrisburg, the only non-state operated inpatient behavioral health unit south of Interstate 64. With over 670 employed and affiliated physicians and advanced practice providers in 60 specialties and subspecialties, SIH also operates more than 30 clinics throughout its primary and secondary service areas.

SIH is the region’s largest private employer with more than 4,000 employees. With a steadfast mission to provide health care to all people in the communities it serves, SIH is the leading provider of charity care, unreimbursed care and community benefits totaling $1.3 billion since 2014.

Recognized nationally for quality outcomes in heart attack, heart failure, stroke, bariatrics, maternal health, surgical oncology and cancer care, SIH holds affiliations with renowned peers such as Prairie Heart Institute, SIU School of Medicine Family Practice Residency Program, Siteman Cancer Network and the BJC Collaborative.

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com