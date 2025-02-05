Introducing the ORENgE Printed Semiconductor Shade System

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GO OPV, a leading printed semiconductor zero emission power generation company delivering ORENgE® power solutions, and MechoShade Systems (Mecho), the global leader in commercial window coverings including the Mecho ElectroShade®, introduce an ORENgE powered ElectroShade (ORENgE® x ElectroShade®) a revolutionary new design for zero emission power production and superior solar heat gain reduction. ORENgE x ElectroShade is the first motorized rolling printed semiconductor shade that incorporates commercial National Electric Code (NEC) industry standards for delivering Class 2 direct DC zero emission power and light absorption to reduce carbon footprint from heat gain reduction.

The innovative ORENgE x ElectroShade allows users to operate the shades (and potentially other accessories) with self-powering ORENgE printed semiconductor films. The energy generated by the film can leverage 24/7 DC battery storage solutions either standalone or coupled with low voltage DC Power over Ethernet (PoE) for low voltage power and data distribution. The self-powering shade employs Mecho’s award winning ElectroShade hardware, supporting multi-banded rollers up to 72” wide and 120” tall and producing up to 100 watts of Class 2 zero emission power per shade – power not only for the motorized roller shades, but for the broader facility e.g., lighting and other peripherals.

ORENgE x ElectroShade semi-transparent design enhances the aesthetic of a buildings’ façade as the ORENgE film is symmetrical with window glazing from the outside view; and allows for reduced glare and reduction of solar gain from the absorption of visible and near infrared light, transforming the excess heat into zero emission power from the inside of the building.

ORENgE x ElectroShade can be equipped with SolarTrac, Mecho’s state-of-the-art, scalable solution for window shade automation. Mecho's shading automation solutions are ideal for use in a wide range of applications, including large commercial offices, higher education buildings and healthcare facilities, to optimize the application of natural daylight for occupant and building performance.

ORENgE x ElectroShade is eligible under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) for tax credits and other incentives that allow companies and institutions to continuously make advances to meet zero emission goals and mandates.

About GO OPV

Since 2019, GO OPV LLC is the leading printed semiconductor energy conversion and power storage company delivering zero emission power and heat gain power reduction under the trademark “ORENgE” for multinational, government, and Fortune 500 companies. ORENgE meets rigorous commercial standards for lifetime durability, efficiency performance, and 100% circular recycling; engineered with ORENgE advanced technology and software.

About MechoShade Systems

Since 1969, MechoShade Systems, LLC has been a trusted partner to architects, designers and engineers to help bring their design visions to life. Mecho is consistently at the forefront of revolutionizing window shade technology for the commercial markets and thrives in hard-to-solve design and technical challenges. Mecho embraces projects that call for non-rectangular, sloping, high, wide, difficult-to-access, and other non- standard windows. A leader in driving sustainable solutions to the industry and in window covering and electrochromic window automation as well. Mecho’s SolarTrac® automated shade solution offers the first scalable automated shade solution that not only works with PoE but includes automation for ElectroShade x ORENgE with zero emission power generation.

