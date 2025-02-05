Dataiku Welcomes Lynne Oldham as Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform, today announced the appointment of Lynne Oldham as Chief People Officer. With over 20 years of transformational HR leadership, including recent CPO positions at Zoom and Stash, Oldham brings deep expertise in scaling organizations, driving sustainable growth, and fostering inclusive workplace cultures. She joins Dataiku as the company continues its strong global momentum, surpassing $300M ARR and growing its share of Forbes Global 2000 customers who seek to turn AI into a business advantage.

At Zoom, Oldham guided the company through its IPO, overseeing HR strategies that supported a dramatic workforce expansion from 1,700 to 7,000 employees. Her proven ability to scale the people operations of late-stage companies closely aligns with Dataiku’s current needs and ambitious growth trajectory.

Oldham is the latest addition to an executive team at Dataiku that has been bolstered over the past eighteen months by new executive members who bring IPO and public company experience, including President Krish Venkataraman and Chief Revenue Officer Phil Coady.

“Lynne’s varied industry experience combined with her ability to guide technology category leaders through transformational growth make her an exceptional fit for Dataiku,” said Krish Venkataraman, President of Dataiku. “In order to become a generational company, you need to attract, retain, and care for the people responsible for building it. Lynne’s expertise will further strengthen Dataiku’s agile culture, ensuring we continue to fuel innovation and accelerate our success on the global stage.”

Based on her experience with multinational companies, Oldham brings to Dataiku a rich global perspective by designing people-first strategies that thrive in diverse markets - creating measurable value for both employees and the organization. As a board member, Oldham has also guided compensation strategies and organizational development in alignment with target business outcomes.

“I’m thrilled to join Dataiku at such a transformative time in its journey. My career has been shaped by guiding organizations through pivotal growth stages, from the hustle of hypergrowth to the careful transition into a public company,” said Lynne Oldham, newly appointed Chief People Officer at Dataiku. “Along the way, I’ve always maintained a passion for aligning business goals with people’s aspirations to create cultures where both thrive. I look forward to working with the talented team at Dataiku to support its growth as well as its mission to help organizations worldwide unlock the full potential of AI.”

