AMN Healthcare’s Smart Square® Recognized as 2025 Highest Ranked Workforce Solution in Latest KLAS Report

DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare, the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, has been recognized with the 2025 Best in KLAS Scheduling: Nurse & Staff award for its industry leading nursing staff management technology, Smart Square®. Smart Square consistently ranked the highest among competitors every month in 2024, underscoring AMN Healthcare’s commitment to delivering innovation and excellence in workforce technology.

“AMN Healthcare is honored to receive this recognition from KLAS and I'd like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our clients. The valuable feedback, suggestions and reviews from our clients were instrumental in helping Smart Square achieve this recognition. Smart Square’s success is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in workforce technology. Our goal is to provide healthcare organizations with the tools they need to optimize their workforce and deliver the highest quality of care,” said Meredith Lapointe, Chief Business Officer at AMN Healthcare.

Smart Square’s top-tier performance in categories such as Culture, Operations and Value as mentioned in the 2025 Best in KLAS Awards report (Software and Services) highlights the ability to deliver comprehensive, reliable workforce solutions. The report attributed Smart Square’s success to its ability to provide precise staffing forecasts, enterprise-wide transparency, and ongoing guidance that drives continuous improvement.

“Healthcare customers continually share with KLAS how Smart Square empowers healthcare organizations with actionable insights and tools to enhance staff satisfaction, improve outcomes, and achieve significant cost savings,” said Niel Oscarson, RCM/Business Solutions Research Director at KLAS Research.

Smart Square’s ability to predict staffing needs with precision allows organizations to better align resources with demand, alleviating administrative burdens while optimizing workforce utilization. Enterprise-wide transparency ensures that stakeholders have access to critical insights, fostering improved collaboration.

