2025 Winter Product Release: Fiverr Strengthens Its Upmarket Expansion by Introducing New Subscription Plans for Fiverr Pro and New Ways for Businesses to Collaborate and Scale

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), today announced a slew of new updates from its 2025 Winter Product Release to support growing businesses and freelancers while giving them even more flexibility and control over the way they work.

The Fiverr we know today is a culmination of years of understanding what businesses and freelancers need to thrive,” said Micha Kaufman, CEO and Founder of Fiverr. “Over the years, Fiverr has become more than a marketplace for small digital services and is now the platform that the world’s largest companies use for complex projects. With new changes across the general marketplace and with Fiverr Pro, we’re excited to have designed a solution that not only encourages companies to scale and succeed with the best talent on the market but also gives more control to the freelancers and agencies looking to grow their business on the platform.”

Team Account

Freelancers and agencies can now seamlessly collaborate and create a business:

Team Account: A highly-requested feature that empowers both businesses and professionals to have more efficient control of their work on the platform as they evolve and grow. From project management and streamlining workflows to managing communications with clients, Team Account provides businesses and individual freelancers the ability to scale their work,expand their bandwidth, and manage their workload on the platform by adding members to their team to collaborate on projects confidently under a unified account.



Fiverr Pro Subscriptions

On Fiverr Pro, new subscription plans have been designed to reward businesses with increasingly valuable benefits as their order volume grows. As businesses engage with Fiverr talent, they’ll unlock a range of features that drive growth and scale their operations, from the most essential to advanced:

Fiverr Pro Essential: This plan offers vetted talent, hands-on hiring support, and tools for team collaboration. It also includes ways to maximize costs with a satisfaction guarantee, free shortlisting, and a 25% discount on Fiverr’s new expert sourcing service. Loyal clients ordering services worth $1,000 and more annually are eligible to access this plan at no cost.





This plan offers vetted talent, hands-on hiring support, and tools for team collaboration. It also includes ways to maximize costs with a satisfaction guarantee, free shortlisting, and a 25% discount on Fiverr’s new expert sourcing service. Loyal clients ordering services worth $1,000 and more annually are eligible to access this plan at no cost. Fiverr Pro Advanced: Designed for larger businesses, this plan includes all Essential benefits plus extended access to tools like seamless contract signing, worker classification audits and background checks to ensure that every project meets customers’ business and operational standards. In addition, customers receive dedicated support and strategic consultation from a Business Success Manager.



Learn more about Fiverr and Fiverr Pro .

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, around 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skill categories, ranging from AI to programming and 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, and from video animation to architecture.

Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com , reading our blog , and following us on Instagram , X , and Facebook .

Press Contacts:

Jenny Chang

Tommy Lee

press@fiverr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d161dbed-6b8c-47a2-834b-f592ed7c0286