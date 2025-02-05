Spring Break in The Palm Beaches: Where Art and Adventure Meet

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This spring break, The Palm Beaches are the ultimate destination for arts, culture, and adventure experiences for visitors of all ages. Known as Florida’s Cultural Capital®, the region boasts a vibrant mix of arts and cultural attractions, including world-class museums, live performances, and interactive wildlife experiences.

With direct flights from major airports across the country–Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and more–and 47 miles of stunning coastline, it’s easy to see why The Palm Beaches are a top choice for families seeking both relaxation and excitement. Enjoy ideal vacation weather and budget-friendly activities for the whole family, from outdoor adventures and cultural experiences to creating unforgettable memories together.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County (CCPBC) is excited to preview the arts and culture events happening this spring break season in March and April 2025 below. For more information, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Explore, Learn, and Connect with Nature

The Taras Oceanographic Foundation (Palm Beach): For more than 20 years, the Foundation has delivered environmentally sensitive, socially responsible, and spiritually enriching programs. Their dolphin conservation research has produced new insights into the lives of dolphins, which are shared through countless free lectures, speeches, and writings.

Dolphin Tours (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-12pm and 1pm-4pm): Dolphin tours are wind-in-hair-style adventures following wild dolphins along The Palm Beaches’ shores. Authentic, fun, engaging, and informative, these personalized tours create memorable and transformative experiences. The foundation’s dolphin scientists and naturalists interpret dolphin and wildlife sightings while a licensed captain maneuvers the boat for prime viewing. For more information and tickets, call 855.FINS.400 (855-346-7400) or email harzen@palmbeachdolphintours.com.

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary (Jupiter): Busch Wildlife Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization with over 40 years of dedication to protecting and conserving Florida’s wildlife and natural resources. To accomplish this goal, the Sanctuary has a two-fold mission of wildlife rehabilitation and environmental education. What’s more, Busch Wildlife Sanctuary recently opened its brand-new 19.4-acre site in Jupiter Farms in October 2023. More information here.

Sly Foxes (Tuesdays, 12:30pm): Visitors can get up close with Busch Wildlife Sanctuary’s Red Foxes, Kenzle and Crazy, while learning about the differences between Red and Grey Foxes. Guests will see the foxes interact with enrichment activities, showcasing their intelligence and agility. Wildlife educators will share fascinating facts about their behavior and ecological importance.

Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County’s oldest and largest botanical garden. With a mission to inspire and educate through nature, the garden is a hidden gem located in the heart of The Palm Beaches. Visitors to this 20-acre tropical oasis will see an acclaimed collection of 25 display gardens containing more than 7,000 species of tropical and subtropical plants.

Ribbit the Exhibit II (on view through May 25, 2025): Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in an experience where nature, art, and science converge harmoniously. Discover how frogs, these seemingly small creatures, play a crucial role in the delicate balance of our ecosystems and explore the interconnectedness that sustains the natural world we cherish. Embrace the enchantment of these imaginative creations, which provide a captivating window into the fascinating world of amphibians and their profound impact on our ecology. More information here.

Feel the Heat, Hear the Applause: Live Art & Theater Experiences

Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts (Lake Worth Beach): The Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts is the largest glassblowing hot shop in the state of Florida. This fine art fabrication facility is dedicated to living and working artists as well as to the Palm Beach community. Benzaiten brings art to life, immersing the public in art production and its creative processes while providing direct interaction with highly skilled artists.

Glass Blowing Classes (Tuesday - Saturday, 10am-5pm): Participants will work one-on-one with an artist to create glass pieces while learning about safety, tools, and color application. Each session lasts one hour and results in two pieces—either one per person for pairs or two for solo attendees. Forms include a floppy bowl, vase, drinking glass, paperweight, or flower. Cost : $225 for 1 or 2 people. Tickets and more information here.

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach): The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts presents a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality. Providing a home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work, The Kravis Center hosts live performances from symphonies and orchestras to ballet and Tony-winning musicals and more.

The Book of Mormon (Mar 11, 2025 - Mar 16, 2025): Nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical, this outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation with standing-room-only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America. Tickets, starting at $45, and more information here.

Interactive Family Adventures: History, Science & Fun

Cox Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach): The Cox Science Center and Aquarium offers a fantastic blend of education and entertainment with its open-air amphitheater and Science Trail, hosting live science shows, trivia, and concerts. It also features one of Travel Magazine’s "Top 13 Miniature Golf Courses in the Nation"—the 18-hole Conservation Course, designed as a green space to educate visitors about Florida’s native habitats while providing recreational and environmental benefits.

Dinosaur Safari (on display through April 27, 2025): This immersive adventure features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, interactive displays, and hands-on activities for guests of all ages. General admission is: $26 for adults, $22 for children ages 3-12, $24 for seniors ages 60 & older, free for children under 3 years of age and CSCA members. Tickets and more information here.

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society (West Palm Beach): The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society’s 23 shared tropical acres are home to over 500 animals, including endangered Malayan tigers, Mexican spider monkeys, jaguars, and more. The zoo’s exclusive animal experiences provide an opportunity for visitors to get closer to wildlife. More information here.

NEW Tiger: In January 2025, the Palm Beach Zoo proudly welcomed Olan, a 10-year-old male Malayan tiger, who arrived from the El Paso Zoo through the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Program (SSP). Guests can now spot Olan exploring, playing, and enjoying enrichment in both the Tiger Forest and Tiger Falls habitats. Every visit to the Palm Beach Zoo directly supports conservation efforts in Kenyir-Taman Negara, Malaysia, helping protect wild Malayan tigers in their natural habitat. More information here.

Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds (West Palm Beach): Yesteryear Village is a history park nestled on 9 acres, showcasing buildings and artifacts. Discover an extensive collection of early, original, and replicated buildings, including an old school, a farm, a blacksmith shop, a general store, and several houses. Yesteryear is also home to the only big band museum in the United States, the Sally Bennett Big Band Hall of Fame Museum.

Spring Family Frolic (March 27-29, 2025, 10am-2pm): The Yesteryear Village will be hosting its annual Living History Spring Family Frolic at the South Florida Fairgrounds. This exciting multi-day event will offer a variety of activities and special events for visitors of all ages. Families can enjoy a range of hands-on experiences, including arts and crafts, interactive demonstrations, and historical reenactments. Tickets and more information here.

