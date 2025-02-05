Cytogenetics Market to Reach $10.6 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 11.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cytogenetics Market by Product (Consumable, Instrument, Software and Service), by Technique (Comparative Genome Hybridization, Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization, Karyotyping, Others), by Application (Genetic Disorder, Cancer, Personalized Medicine, Others), by End User (Clinical and Research Laboratory, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company, Academic Research Institute, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "cytogenetics market" was valued at $2.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $10.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in prevalence of genetic disorders, rise in awareness and adoption of personalized medicine, and advancement in technology are the major factors that drive the growth of the cytogenetics market. However, the high costs of equipment and procedures restrict market growth. On the contrary, the increase in focus on research and development and high growth potential in emerging countries are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.8 Billion Market Size in 2035 $10.6 Billion CAGR 11.7% No. of Pages in Report 322 Segments covered Product, Technique, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in prevalence of genetic disorders

Rise in awareness and adoption of personalized medicine Advancement in technology Opportunities Increase in focus on research and development

High growth potential in emerging countries Restraint High costs of equipment and procedures



The consumable segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By product, the consumable segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the cytogenetics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the continuous and recurring demand for consumables such as reagents, probes, kits, and media used in various cytogenetic tests. The increasing volume of diagnostic and research activities, advancements in cytogenetic techniques like FISH and CGH, and the essential role these consumables play in ensuring accurate results drive the segment's dominance.

However, the software and service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for advanced software solutions that enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of cytogenetic testing and data analysis. In addition, the growing need for sophisticated data management systems, real-time analytics, and personalized medicine applications is driving demand for software and support services.

The comparative genome hybridization segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By technique, the comparative genome hybridization segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around half of the cytogenetics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ability to detect chromosomal abnormalities and copy number variations with high accuracy and resolution, making it an essential tool for diagnosing genetic disorders and cancers. The growing prevalence of these conditions, combined with the increasing use of CGH in both clinical and research settings for comprehensive genomic analysis, drives its widespread adoption.

The cancer segment held the largest market share in 2023

By application, the cancer segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around two-fifths of the cytogenetics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to the increase in prevalence of various cancers and the critical role cytogenetic testing plays in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Cytogenetic techniques are widely used for detecting chromosomal abnormalities and genetic mutations associated with cancer. However, the personalized medicine segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in demand for personalized therapies, especially in areas like oncology, where genetic profiling plays a crucial role in developing targeted treatments.

The clinical and research laboratory segment held the largest market share in 2023

By end user, the clinical and research laboratory segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the cytogenetics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the continuous expansion of clinical applications, coupled with growing investments in genetic research and technological advancements in testing methods. However, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing use of cytogenetic technologies in drug discovery, development, and personalized medicine. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are leveraging cytogenetic testing to identify genetic biomarkers, enhance target validation, and develop tailored therapies based on individual genetic profiles.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

North America dominated the market share in 2023, accounting for around half of the cytogenetics market revenue, owing to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of cutting-edge cytogenetic technologies, and substantial investments in research and development. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period owing to rapid economic development, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, growing focus on advancing medical technologies, and rising awareness and demand for personalized medicine, which drives the adoption of cytogenetic testing.

Leading Market Players

PAN-Biotech

Precipio, Inc.

Applied Spectral Imaging

Capricorn Scientific

AddLife

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the cytogenetics market. These players have adopted strategies such as agreement, product launch, partnership, joint venture, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

