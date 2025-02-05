India Corn Industry Report 2025: Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030 - Emergence of Contract Farming, Rising Demand for Corn Ethanol Fuel and Animal Feed

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Corn Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Corn Market was valued at USD 1.46 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.30 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.86%

In India, corn, also known as maize, is a highly significant and widely cultivated crop that thrives in diverse regions across the country. Renowned for its versatility, corn serves as a staple food in many parts of India, forming an integral part of the local cuisine. It is consumed in various delightful forms, including boiled corn, succulent corn on the cob, and crispy cornflakes, offering a diverse range of taste and texture experiences.







Corn finds its way into the preparation of a plethora of delectable dishes and snacks, adding its unique flavor and nutritional value. Not limited to human consumption, corn in India plays a vital role in animal feed, contributing to the well-being and sustenance of livestock. Corn is extensively utilized in India's industrial sector, serving as a key ingredient in the production of essential products like starch and ethanol. Through its multifaceted applications and contributions, corn truly holds a prominent position in the agricultural, culinary, and industrial landscape of India.

Emergence of Contract Farming



The emergence of contract farming in India is anticipated to fuel an increased demand for corn in the region. Contract farming serves as a bridge between farmers and agribusinesses, providing a stable market for crops and a guaranteed income for farmers. For agribusinesses that rely heavily on corn such as the poultry and starch industries, contract farming ensures a steady supply of the crop.



In addition, contract farming can introduce advanced farming techniques and better quality seeds, which can significantly boost corn yield. This enhanced yield can satisfy the growing domestic demand driven by changing dietary habits towards high-protein foods, which often include corn as a significant ingredient. The demand for corn is also expected to surge due to its use in producing ethanol, an eco-friendly biofuel that India is promoting to reduce carbon emissions. This diversified use of corn, along with the support from contract farming, signifies a promising increase in corn demand in the Indian market.



Increase in Export of Corn Products



India's demand for corn is projected to rise significantly, primarily driven by an increase in the export of corn products. The agricultural sector, particularly corn production, has observed substantial growth in recent years, making India a significant player in the international market. India typically exports between 2 million and 4 million metric tons of corn, but in 2024, exports are expected to fall to just 450,000 tons. At the same time, the country is projected to import a record 1 million tons, primarily from Myanmar and Ukraine, which produce non-GM corn. The demand for corn has risen this year as ethanol distilleries began using corn, following a government decision to limit sugarcane use for fuel due to a drought.



With the increasing exports of corn products, including cornmeal and corn oil, the domestic demand for corn is expected to rise concurrently. This increase is due to the need to maintain an adequate supply for domestic consumption while also fulfilling the rising international orders. The export market's expansion is anticipated to stimulate local corn production, consequently driving up demand.

Corn's versatile nature and its use in a multitude of industries, ranging from food and beverage to biofuel production, further escalates the demand. As the export market continues to flourish, it presents a lucrative opportunity for India's corn producers, urging them to scale their production to meet both the domestic and international demand. This synthesis of factors is set to promote an upward trajectory for corn demand in India.



Segmental Insights

T

ype Insights



Based on the type, in India, the corn market is predominantly dominated by sweet corn, a variety that stands out for its exceptional versatility in a wide range of Indian dishes. Its delightful taste, with a higher sugar content, perfectly matches the local taste preferences. Sweet corn is available throughout the year, making it a popular choice among consumers.

Sweet corn's rapid growth rate and the potential for high yield make it an attractive option for many farmers. Its ability to adapt to diverse climatic conditions and its resilience against pests and diseases have contributed to its widespread cultivation. The cultivation of sweet corn not only ensures a steady supply for the market but also supports the livelihoods of numerous farmers across the country.



End User Insights



Based on End User, in the Indian corn market, the poultry & cattle feed segment is currently dominating the industry landscape. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality feed in the rapidly expanding poultry and cattle industries, which heavily rely on corn as a staple component in their feed mix. As the consumption of poultry and dairy products continues to surge in India, driven by factors such as population growth and dietary preferences, the demand for corn in this sector is expected to maintain its upward trend.

This trend is further fuelled by the need for sustainable and nutritious feed options to support the growing livestock population in the country. With its versatility and nutritional benefits, corn stands as a key player in meeting the evolving needs of the Indian poultry and cattle industries, ensuring a steady and promising future for the market.



Regional Insights



The Western region of India, particularly the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is currently leading in the Indian corn market. These states boast of ideal climatic conditions, including moderate temperatures and plentiful rainfall, which create a favorable environment for corn cultivation. The abundance of sunshine and fertile soil further contribute to the growth and productivity of corn crops in this region. The well-structured agricultural practices in Maharashtra and Gujarat play a crucial role in the remarkable enhancement of corn production.

The farmers in these states have embraced efficient irrigation systems, utilizing advanced techniques to ensure optimal water supply to the corn fields. They have adopted modern crop management strategies, including precision farming and integrated pest management, to safeguard the corn plants from diseases and pests.



The Western region's commitment to sustainable agriculture is also noteworthy. Farmers in Maharashtra and Gujarat have implemented soil conservation practices, such as contour plowing and terracing, to prevent soil erosion and maintain the fertility of the land. They prioritize the use of organic fertilizers and biopesticides, minimizing the environmental impact of corn cultivation.

With its advantageous combination of natural factors, strategic agricultural practices, and sustainable approaches, the Western region has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the thriving Indian corn industry. The continued success and growth of corn production in this region reflect the dedication and expertise of the farmers, making it a key contributor to India's agricultural economy.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered India

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the India Corn Market.

Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd.

Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd.

DCM Shriram Ltd.

Corteva Agriscience India Pvt. Ltd.

Godrej Agrovet Limited

Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Nalcorp Private Limited

Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Private Limited

Summary

Overview of the Market

Overview of Key Market Segmentations

Overview of Key Market Players

Overview of Key Regions/Countries

Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends

Market Trends & Developments

Merger & Acquisition

Product Launches

Recent Developments

India Corn Market: SWOT Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competition in the Industry

Potential of New Entrants

Power of Suppliers

Power of Customers

Threat of Substitute Products

India Corn Market, By Type:

Flint Corn

Popcorn

Sweet Corn

Flour Corn

Others

India Corn Market, By End User:

Direct Consumption

Poultry & Cattle feed

Processed Food

Others

India Corn Market, By Region:

North

South

West

East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2qbk5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment