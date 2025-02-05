Vietnam $4.75+ Bn Beer Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 - Increasing Demand for Premium & Craft Beer, Rising Popularity of Innovative Packaging

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Beer Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam Beer Market was valued at USD 3.45 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 4.78 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.42%

The Vietnam Beer market is driven by the rapidly growing young population, which constitutes a significant consumer base for beer. With expanding middle class and increasing disposable incomes, more consumers are willing to spend on premium, craft, and imported beers.



Urbanization is another driving factor, as more people in cities are consuming beer in social settings, boosting demand for diverse beer options. Also, the rise of the craft beer segment in Vietnam reflects a shift in consumer preferences toward unique, high-quality brews. Growing social acceptance of alcohol consumption, especially among younger demographics, and increased availability through expanding retail channels further contribute to the market's growth. These factors combined are positioning Vietnam as a rapidly growing market for beer in the Asia-Pacific region.



Expansion Strategy Adopted by Key Player



The range of expansion strategy adopted by major players to expand its production facility to better serve the customers is likely to boost its market growth. As a part of this, as of June 2024, Heineken Vietnam Brewery Limited Company (Heineken Vietnam) intends to begin building on a USD 540-million facility expansion project in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, increasing yearly output by 500 million liters. 500 million liters per year is more than twice the yearly output of the Heineken factory in Quang Nam province, which produces 220 million liters.

Rising Popularity of Innovative Packaging



The rising popularity of innovative packaging is a significant trend in the Vietnam beer market. With increasing competition and changing consumer preferences, breweries are adopting unique and creative packaging solutions to stand out on store shelves and attract attention. This includes the use of eco-friendly materials, such as recyclable cans and bottles, which appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.



As consumer behaviour evolves, these packaging innovations not only enhance product appeal but also serve as a marketing tool to strengthen brand identity. This trend is helping breweries differentiate their products in a crowded market and meet growing consumer demand for both aesthetics and sustainability.



Increasing Demand for Premium & Craft Beer



The rising demand for premium and craft beers in Vietnam is fuelled by the country's increasing disposable incomes and a shift in consumer preferences toward higher-quality products. As the middle class grows, consumers are seeking more sophisticated and unique beer options, moving away from traditional mass-produced brands. Craft beers, with their variety of flavors and brewing techniques, have gained popularity, particularly among younger, more adventurous drinkers who are willing to pay a premium for distinctive tastes and experiences. This shift is also supported by a growing interest in beer culture, with more breweries offering innovative styles, including IPAs, stouts, and seasonal brews.



Growing Health-Conscious Population



The growing health-conscious population is becoming a key driver in the Vietnam beer market. As awareness of health and wellness increases, consumers are shifting toward lighter, low-calorie, and alcohol-free beer options. Younger demographics are prioritizing healthier lifestyles, influencing their beverage choices.

This shift has prompted breweries to innovate, introducing low-alcohol, gluten-free, and organic beers that cater to these health-conscious consumers. Also, the popularity of fitness and wellness trends, such as yoga and gym culture, has led to a demand for products that align with active lifestyles. As a result, the market is expanding to accommodate these evolving preferences, with brewers increasingly focusing on developing and promoting beers that fit the growing health-conscious mindset.



Segmental Insights

End User Insights



Commercial dominated the Vietnam Beer market primarily driven by the widespread consumption of mass-produced beers in both urban and rural areas. Commercial breweries, produce large volumes of affordable beer that caters to the everyday drinking habits of consumers. These brands are deeply integrated into local culture, with beer being a popular choice for social gatherings, meals, and celebrations.



Regional Insights



Northern dominated the Vietnam Beer market, driven by factors such as large urban populations and a rich cultural affinity for beer consumption. Cities like Hanoi and Hai Phong are key hubs, where beer plays an essential role in social gatherings, business meetings, and daily life. The region's beer market is fuelled by the presence of major local breweries which has a strong market share, and its deep integration into the Northern lifestyle.

Also, the Northern region is home to a rising middle class with higher disposable incomes, driving demand for premium and imported beers. The region's growing tourism sector also contributes to increasing beer consumption, as international visitors and expatriates bring diverse beer preferences. These factors combined make the North a dominant and rapidly growing market for beer in Vietnam.





Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Carlsberg Vietnam Breweries Limited

Diageo Vietnam

Heineken Vietnam Brewery Limited Company

Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corporation

Platinum Beverages Distribution Co., Ltd

Anheuser-Busch InBev Vietnam Brewery Co., Ltd

Devans Modern Breweries Ltd

Inbrew Beverages Private Limited

United Breweries Ltd

Introduction

Product Overview

Key Highlights of the Report

Market Coverage

Research Tenure Considered

Voice of Customers

Brand Awareness

Factor Influencing Purchase Decision

Customer Satisfaction

Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan

Key Focus Areas

Target By Type

Target By End User

Vietnam Beer Market, By Type:

Ale

Lager

Lambic

Vietnam Beer Market, By Production:

Macro Brewery

Micro Brewery

Craft Brewery

Vietnam Beer Market, By Packaging:

Bottles

Cans

Vietnam Beer Market, By Category:

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Vietnam Beer Market, By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Vietnam Beer Market, By Region:

Southern

Northern

Central

