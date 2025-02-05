Nuvini Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2)

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a leading acquirer of private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, today announced that it received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on February 5th, 2025, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(2).

On February 4, 2025, the Company filed the required Form 6-K to report its unaudited condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and statements of financial position as of and for the quarter, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2).

About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is the leading private serial software business acquirer in Latin America. The Nuvini Group acquires software companies within SaaS markets in Latin America. It focuses on acquiring profitable “business-to-business” SaaS companies with a consolidated business model, recurring revenue, positive cash generation and relevant growth potential. The Nuvini Group enables its acquired companies to provide mission-critical solutions to customers within its industry or sector. Its business philosophy is to invest in established companies and foster an entrepreneurial environment that would enable companies to become leaders in their respective industries. The Nuvini Group’s goal is to buy, retain and create value through long-term partnerships with the existing management of its acquired companies.

