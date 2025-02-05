Vielight Unveils Neuro Pro 2: The Most Advanced Transcranial Photobiomodulation Device to Date

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vielight Inc., a global leader in brain health technology and photobiomodulation (PBM), proudly announces the launch of the Neuro Pro 2, its most advanced transcranial PBM device yet. Engineered to meet the needs of neurofeedback practitioners, researchers, biohackers, meditators, and anti-aging professionals, the Neuro Pro 2 sets a new standard in non-invasive brain stimulation.

"The Neuro Pro 2 represents a significant breakthrough in wearable transcranial brain stimulation," said Dr. Lew Lim, CEO of Vielight. "We anticipate that this device could become a reference platform for advanced personalized therapy research and discovery in the field of transcranial PBM."

Dr. Nazanin Hosseinkhah, Neuro Pro Program Director, emphasized the value of community and accessibility: “Neuro Pro customers gain exclusive access to a dedicated user group, fostering collaboration and shared insights in this exciting movement of discovery. We’ve also ensured that the Neuro Pro 2 is affordable to accelerate research and practical applications."

Cutting-Edge Features for Personalized Brain Stimulation

The Neuro Pro 2 is the most versatile PBM device for brain stimulation, equipped with:

The patented technology has 12 advanced LED modules, including two with Vielight’s unique intranasal technology.

Comprehensive parameter customization via an intuitive mobile app, allowing users to control power, pulse frequency, phase coherence, cross-frequency coupling, and more.

Preloaded programs, including protocols for emotional balance, cognitive enhancement, physical performance, and improved meditation experience.

Programs were crafted by neurofeedback and meditation knowledge leaders.

Now Available – Meeting High Demand

Due to overwhelming interest, Vielight is pleased to announce that it has successfully cleared its waitlist and is now accepting new orders for the Neuro Pro 2. This milestone highlights the company’s dedication to advancing brain health and wellness through cutting-edge PBM technology.

To learn more about the Neuro Pro 2 or to place an order, visit https://pro.vielight.com.

About Vielight

Incorporated in 2011, Vielight Inc. is a pioneering health technology company specializing in photobiomodulation (PBM) devices designed to enhance cognitive function, mental well-being, and overall health. With a commitment to rigorous scientific research and innovation, Vielight continues to lead the field in non-invasive PBM brain stimulation technology.

