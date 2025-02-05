WithSecure Corporation, Investor News, 5 February 2025 at 16:30 EET

WithSecure Corporation to publish Financial Statement Release and Annual Report of 2024 on 12 February 2025

WithSecure Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release and Annual Report of 2024 on Tuesday 12 February 2025 at approximately 08:00 EET.

WithSecure’s CEO Antti Koskela and CFO Tom Jansson will present the results in a webcast starting at 14:00 EET. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://withsecure.events.inderes.com/q4-2024. Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following WithSecure are invited to follow the presentation at Flik Studio Stage, Itämerentori 2, Helsinki.

Presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations .

Contact information:

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



